Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves offered the most exhaustive update Thursday some 24 hours after gunfire erupted in downtown Kansas City moments after the Chiefs' Super Bowl Victory Parade came to a close.

Graves said a total of 23 people were shot near Union Station and one person died. That deceased person was identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan -- a mother of two, diehard Chiefs fan and popular DJ and radio host at KKFI's 90.1 FM. She was 43.

"We are still learning about her, but know that she is beloved by many," Graves said at a news conference. "To her family and friends, we are with you and we are working tirelessly to investigate her murder."

Graves also shared that a preliminary investigation shows there was no nexus to terrorism or violent extremism. The mass shooting, Graves said, stemmed from an apparent dispute between several people that ended in gunfire.

The 22 other shooting victims range in age between 8 and 47 years old, and at least half of the victims are under the age of 16. The investigation, which remains active and ongoing, has so far yielded three individuals in custody. Two of the three individuals, officials say, are juveniles. Officials also said police have recovered several firearms.

As previously reported, a dozen people were transported to Children's Mercy Hospital, including 11 children, nine of whom were being treated for gunshot wounds. A hospital official later said those being treated at Children's Mercy are expected to make a full recovery.

Chaos unfolded after shots ran out west of Union Station and just moments after the parade and rally came to a close. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said Wednesday that he and his family -- along with Chiefs players, their spouses and team staff -- were among the hundreds who "ran in fear for their lives."

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Getty

Video and images show people running for cover as chaos descended around Union Station, site of where the Chiefs held their rally after completing a parade that slowly snaked its way through downtown.

Moments after the shooting, Patrick Mahomes tweeted, "Praying for Kansas City." Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill also tweeted, "Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

Rick Burkholder, the Chiefs' VP of Sports Medicine and Performance, also tweeted that he and his wife "along with Coach Reid and his family are safe on a bus headed to Arrowhead [Stadium]."

The Chiefs later released a statement addressing the tragic events.

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally," the statement read. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."

The Chiefs were celebrating their second consecutive Super Bowl victory, after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.