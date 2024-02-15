Police have now identified the person who was fatally shot Wednesday after gunfire erupted in downtown Kansas City just moments after the Chiefs wrapped up their Super Bowl Victory Parade.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 43, was among the 23 people shot. According to the Kansas City Star, Lopez-Galvan suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen but succumbed to her injuries during surgery.

In a statement to ET, the Lopez-Galvan family said they want to "thank the community for their prayers and support during this difficult time." The statement continued, "We are heartbroken with the loss of our loved one, Elizabeth 'Lisa' Lopez-Galvan, who was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. Lisa leaves behind her husband of 22 years, Mike, and two children, Marc, and Adriana. We ask to please keep our family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of Lisa’s death while also supporting our other loved ones who were impacted in this senseless act."

Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and diehard Chiefs fan, was a popular DJ and co-host of the program Taste Tejano on KKFI's 90.1 FM. According to her bio on the radio station's website, Lopez-Galvan had "been a private mobile DJ for more than 15 years playing for all types of crowds." She co-hosted Taste of Tejano -- a station staple for nearly three decades -- since March 2022 alongside Tommy Andrade and Monica Frias McGee.

The station's Facebook account confirmed Lopez-Galvan's tragic death.

KKFI

"It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally," read a Wednesday post. "Our hearts and prayers are with her family. We encourage anyone who feels they saw something to reach out to law enforcement at 816 234 5111. This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community."

A friend of Lopez-Galvan's, who works at the Kansas City Star, described her as "the most wonderful, beautiful person" who "did everybody's weddings."

Before her death was announced, friends flooded Lopez-Galvan's Facebook page asking for prayers. One friend wrote, "Her son and her little cousin as well need your prayers! Please pray for the doctors and nurses working on all 3 of them and give them and lift them up in your prayers."

Police on Wednesday said 22 people were shot and at least nine children suffered gunshot wounds. Those nine children are expected to make a full recovery, a Children's Mercy Hospital official said. On Thursday, police increased the number of shooting victims by one, to 23. The shooting victims range from 8 to 47 years of age and at least half are under the age of 16. They also said a preliminary investigation shows the shooting stemmed from a dispute between several people that erupted in gunfire.

Police initially detained three people and they have now said two of those detained are juveniles. Police have also recovered several firearms. The shooting remains under investigation and police are asking witnesses to come forward.

The shooting started just west of Union Station moments after the parade came to a close. Two armed individuals were swiftly taken into custody, followed by a third individual.

The Chiefs later released a statement addressing the tragic events.

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally," the statement read. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."

The Chiefs were celebrating their second consecutive Super Bowl victory, after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

