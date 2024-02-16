The Mahomeses are bringing some joy to the hospital. Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, recently made their way to Children's Mercy Hospital, where they posed for pics with two sisters, aged 8 and 10, both of whom were shot in the leg after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

In a Friday press release, the Reyes family shared photos from the quarterback's visit with their girls. In the shots, Patrick and Brittany smile as they pose next to the injured girls. Each girl also holds a small Chiefs helmet in the pics, suggesting it was a gift from the couple.

"We want to give a personal thank you to the staff of Children's Mercy Hospital and Patrick & Brittany Mahomes for their outpouring care, love, and support," the family said.

The Reyes family additionally said that they "are incredibly grateful for the love, support, and prayers during this difficult time," adding, "Our family, along with the other families impacted by this senseless act, are still healing physically and emotionally."

The Reyes Family

As for the condition of the girls, the family revealed that they are "making good progress in their recovery" after they were shot in the leg and underwent surgery. They will both be in casts "for several months," and the family noted that they "will endure follow-up doctor's visits for the next few years."

"They are receiving physical therapy to regain their strength and mobility," the family said. "While we are relieved by their progress, the emotional healing continues for all of us. The girls were celebrating with many family members when they were senselessly injured. We kindly ask that you continue to keep our family and the other families affected in your thoughts and prayers."

The family has started a GoFundMe to assist with the girls' medical expenses, with any leftover money going to the kids' college funds. As of Friday afternoon, they'd raised more than $56,000 of their $75,000 goal.

The Reyes Family

Local station KMBC News reports that the two girls are related to radio host Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman who died in the shooting. According to the outlet, the kids are the daughters of Lisa's cousin.

On Friday, the Jackson County Family Court Division announced that two juveniles have been charged in the mass shooting and are currently being held at a juvenile detention center on gun-related charges and for resisting arrest. Officials said they anticipate additional charges as the Kansas City Police Department's investigation continues to run its course.

Because the two charged individuals are juveniles, their names will not be released and future hearings are not open to the public pursuant to Missouri law.

Kansas City Police chief Stacey Graves previously said that the city's preliminary investigation shows the mass shooting stemmed from an apparent dispute between several people that ended in gunfire. The 23 shooting victims range in age between 8 and 47 years old, and at least half of the victims are under the age of 16. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

In response to the tragedy, the Kansas City Chiefs launched an emergency response fund, which Patrick posted about on Friday.

"Just like #ChiefsKingdom has always been there for me and my family, we want to be there for them. The @Chiefs have launched #KCStrong, an emergency response fund supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services, and first responders," he tweeted. "Please join me, Brittany and @15andMahomies to support and if you are able, donate here: http://chfs.me/KCStrong"

