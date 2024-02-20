On Tuesday, it was announced that two Kansas City men are facing murder and other felony charges in connection with the homicide and non-fatal shootings outside Union Station last Wednesday, following the Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade and Rally.

According to a release sent out by Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, Dominic M. Miller of Kansas City and Lyndell Mays of Raytown are each facing Murder in the 2nd Degree and two counts of Armed Criminal Action and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

"According to court records, the defendants attended a Super Bowl parade and rally on Feb. 14, and were armed with firearms," the release reads. "A verbal altercation occurred and gunfire broke out with no regard for thousands of other individuals in the area. Both defendants are being held on a $1 million bond."

The charges for Miller and Mays come days after the Jackson County Family Court Division announced that two juveniles were charged and are in custody at a juvenile detention center for their involvement with the mass shooting. Because the two charged individuals are juveniles, their names will not be released and future hearings are not open to the public pursuant to Missouri law.

According to the Jackson County Family Court Division, the juveniles are being held on gun-related charges and resisting arrest. Officials said they anticipate additional charges as the Kansas City Police Department's investigation continues to run its course.

Baker also released a statement saying her office regularly works with juvenile court officers on cases. and "we have worked with them on this case as well."

"Though we do not oversee or supervise the juvenile officers, we work closely with them," the statement continued. "We expect to be at future hearings regarding these individuals who were charged today in Family Court. We will continue to work closely with all authorities as the investigation continues. We are grateful for the collaboration and partnership with these juvenile officers. And we will continue to work closely with the police investigative team overseeing their investigation of this mass shooting. We plan to have no further comment today."

As Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves shared on Saturday, a total of 23 people were shot near Union Station and one person died. The deceased person was identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan -- a mother of two, diehard Chiefs fan and popular DJ and radio host at KKFI's 90.1 FM. She was 43. Taylor Swift not only offered her condolences to the Lopez-Galvan family, but the songstress also contributed $100,000 to the family's GoFundMe.

"We are still learning about her, but know that she is beloved by many," Graves said at a news conference. "To her family and friends, we are with you and we are working tirelessly to investigate her murder."

A preliminary investigation shows the mass shooting stemmed from an apparent dispute between several people that ended in gunfire. The 22 other shooting victims range in age between 8 and 47 years old, and at least half of the victims are under the age of 16. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

After the charges for Miller and Mays were announced on Tuesday, Graves released another statement.

"Almost immediately after Wednesday's shootings happened at Union Station, our investigators determined Dominic M. Miller, an adult, and Lyndell Mays, an adult, were two of the shooters," she stated. "I am grateful that the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office has charged Miller and Mays with murder and other felonies as consequences of their reckless actions. The prosecutor's office has my full confidence in the handling and prosecution of this case. Both Miller and Mays were struck by gunfire at the incident and have been hospitalized since. These suspects are in addition to the two juveniles charged last week."

"Our investigation continues at full velocity. Teams of detectives are working nonstop to ensure that anyone else responsible for the shootings is apprehended and that they receive the maximum punishment allowed by law," she added.

Graves concluded by saying, "Kansas City is KCPD's beloved home. We will not relent in our pursuit of the justice."

