Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are sharing a special message with the fans and listeners ahead of a new episode of their podcast, New Heights.

The pair shared a video to Instagram on Monday to explain that the forthcoming episode was recorded before the tragic shooting that took place on Valentine's Day immediately following a Super Bowl LVIII victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri.

"We have a pre-recorded episode for you guys, coming up on Wednesday, but after the tragic events of the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, it didn't feel right without you guys hearing from us first," Travis shared in their video message.

"We just wanted to say our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, the Chiefs Kingdom, and really all of Kansas City that was really there on a day to try and celebrate the community," Jason said. "It's unfortunate and deeply tragic, the events that occurred."

Jason had a message of gratitude for those who helped in the aftermath, sharing, "We also wanted to thank the local law enforcement that sprang into action, the first responders on scene, and anybody that's been willing to help those affected by this tragedy."

Chaos unfolded on Wednesday as gunfire erupted outside Union Station in downtown Kansas City. On Thursday, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said a total of 23 people were shot near Union Station and one person died. That deceased person was identified as Elizabeth "Lisa" Lopez-Galvan -- a mother of two, diehard Chiefs fan and popular DJ and radio host at KKFI's 90.1 FM. She was 43.

Graves shared that a preliminary investigation shows there was no nexus to terrorism or violent extremism. The mass shooting, Graves said, stemmed from an apparent dispute between several people that ended in gunfire.

"One of the things that's evident is how much Kansas City is coming together and rallying around the people that have been affected by this," Jason says in the video posted Monday. "And one of the beautiful things that we have, in doing this podcast, is a wonderful community out there."

Jason and Travis encouraged their listeners and loyal fan base -- which go by the collective nickname the 92 percenters -- to donate to charitable causes working to help those impacted by the shooting, including the United Way.

"We're still figuring out a way for us to be involved, and obviously you can donate to these links right now, but we're planning on doing something in the future," Jason said. "We're trying to get that situated right now."

"And 92 percenters, we appreciate you. Kansas City and Chiefs Kingdom, we love you guys. We're with you guys, and we'll see you guys soon," Travis added.

A source told ET on Friday that Travis is "actively" figuring out his next steps in helping to give back to the victims and city.

"Travis is trying to process everything that has happened, as is everyone in the Chiefs community," the source explained. "He is actively trying to find out specifically what the victims' needs are, and where he can help the most. He wants to ensure that the impacted families get what they need during this difficult time."

Another source previously shared with ET that the star tight end was "heartbroken" about the tragic aftermath of the parade.

"Travis is a passionate man with a big heart," the source told ET. "He loves and respects his teammates and profession, and takes football very seriously. He also loves Kansas City, and is heartbroken by what has happened."

On Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, through his Eighty-Seven & Running charity, also donated $100,000 to the Reyes family, whose two daughters, aged 8 and 10, were shot at the celebration.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift -- who, as Travis' girlfriend, has been a mainstay at the Chiefs games this season -- was across the globe for the Australian leg of her Eras Tour. On Friday, she offered her heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Lopez-Galvan while donating $100,000 to a fundraiser in her honor.

