Kylie Kelce oozes star quality -- with a heavy dose of kindness -- and that could not have been more evident than at the 2024 NCAA Women's Final Four.

The 32-year-old mother of three hit up Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday in Cleveland, Ohio, where all cameras zeroed in on her upon her arrival. She was there to check out the South Carolina Gamecocks top the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the monster matchup between Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes and Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies, which some have said ended in controversy and the Hawkeyes advancing to the National Championship Game to face the Gamecocks.

Anyway, the NCAA Women's March Madness' verified Twitter account posted a slow-mo video of Kylie soaking up the atmosphere. Then there was ESPN's PR honcho Amanda Brooks, who tweeted a photo with Kylie and shared a sweet message about their encounter.

"I very rarely ask celebs for photos but @callahankatie1 & I made an exception for Princess Kyana aka #KylieKelce at the #WFinalFour," Brooks tweeted. "No surprise, but she was incredibly gracious and kind to a *long* line of fans and 2 PR gals from ESPN."

Even Yahoo! Sports got in on the action, catching Kylie walking over to her courtside seat. Kylie's become a sensation since her husband, Philadelphia Eagles great Jason Kelce, and his brother, Travis Kelce, were featured in their Prime Video docuseries, Kelce. It also helps that she's always down to get down.

Like last month, when Kylie showed off her Irish dancing skills at a St. Patrick's Day event in Media, Pennsylvania. She declared she had "no business' showing off her moves, which went viral, but just about everyone disagreed with her analysis.

"I haven't Irish danced since probably seventh grade, and that is with the exception of occasionally when impaired in college," she joked on TikTok.

Kylie, who shares daughters, Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1, with Jason, also admitted in a January interview on Good Morning America feeling conflicted about fans' newfound fascination with her life amid the highly publicized romance between her brother-in-law and pop star Taylor Swift.

"I almost feel a little guilty that people are so interested and invested in what I'm doing," she shared. "I'm like, I am trying to scrape applesauce off the couch. You don't -- this is not fascinating. So it's funny to me."

