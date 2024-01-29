Why Kylie Kelce Feels 'a Little Guilty' About Fans' Attention on Her

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, has found herself in an even bigger spotlight this NFL season -- thanks, in part, to her brother in law, Travis Kelce, and his high-profile girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

But the Philadelphia native and mother of three isn't letting it go to her head. In fact, during an interview on Good Morning America on Monday, Kylie said that while she "deeply appreciates" the fan support, she finds it all a little bewildering.

"I almost feel a little guilty that people are so interested and invested in what I'm doing," she shared. "I'm like, I am trying to scrape applesauce off the couch. You don't -- this is not fascinating. So it's funny to me."

The Kelce family fan fervor began last season, when Jason's Philadelphia Eagles and Travis' Kansas City Chiefs faced off in Super Bowl LVII, however, things hit a fever pitch when Travis and Taylor went public with their relationship last fall.

Following the Eagles' playoff elimination earlier this month, Jason and Kylie were on hand to support Travis and the Chiefs at their recent playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Despite Taylor's presence in the family suite, it was Jason who ultimately stole the show as he ripped his shirt off and chugged beers with fans to celebrate his brother's touchdown -- and the team's eventual win.

Kylie laughed off the viral moment in her GMA interview, sharing, "He put his shirt back on to leave the stadium, yes."

As for rumors that Jason might be considering retirement after his 13th season in the NFL, Kylie said she'll support him either way.

"I think that whatever he does, he's gonna be successful in," she praised. "And I'm not just saying that because I'm his wife. That's his personality."

Apart from being one of the NFL's most notable WAGs, and a mom to daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months, Kylie also coaches high school field hockey -- and recently teamed up with Dove's #KeepHerConfident campaign to support body positivity in young female athletes.

"I am now hyper aware of how I talk about myself and my body," she shared. "Not only in front of my daughters, but in front of my players. I think it's important to model that positive body talk about yourself, because then they're taking that away from what you're doing."

