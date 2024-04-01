Kylie Kelce wants big plans for her husband, Jason Kelce, in the wake of his retirement from the NFL.

On Monday, Kylie spoke with Today show co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about her wishes for her husband following his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles last month.

"He needs to get out of the house," Kylie, who heads the Eagles Autism Foundation, said. "It's not that I need him to get out of the house, it's that he needs to get out of the house. I think that with three small children, I don't think golf is gonna cut it."

Kylie -- who has been married to Jason since 2018 -- was on hand alongside his parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, and brother, Travis Kelce, when Jason tearfully announced his retirement from the NFL after a 13-year career.

While Jason has not shared what's next, Kylie admitted that with all the speculation surrounding his next career path, he'll have no problem doing whatever it is he decides to do, which she playfully noted was "a pain."

"I think nothing is off the table at this point," she said. "He's my husband, so I'm biased, but I think he's so good at everything he tries. It's kind of a pain in the butt. Nothing is off the table, he's an ideas guy, so I think he's gonna see what happens."

Together, the couple shares daughters, Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1. For Kylie, she said that she isn't bothered that their daughters were younger when their dad played football because they will be able to witness the legacy he left in Philadelphia.

"I hope that they understand ultimately that their dad had an impact on Philadelphia in a way that was wholesome and that he understood the city, enough that he wanted to stay there and raise a family there," she said. "Enough that he loves the people that he worked with and will continue to love them. And that he did things in the city for charities and things like that, he gave his blood, sweat and tears to the city, and it was out of sheer love and commitment, and I hope they see that."

She added, "I think that ultimately it's not about them remembering that he played football. It's all the lessons that he got from football that he gets to take with him. When he's recognized by people and they approach him and they want to take a picture, our girls are too young to understand not everyone's dad has people come up to them and want to take pictures."

Kylie shared that because of the lessons she and her husband learned from sports, she wants her daughters to go the athletics route. However, she's not against them taking another path.

"I hope they steer into sports," she said on Today. "If they don't, that's fine. I will always take the lessons that I learned playing field hockey, working with a team, doing something as a collective whole. I will always take that and apply it to our kids."

In March, following the news of her husband's retirement, Kylie took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone and assure him that he's still got her support no matter his career path.

"Pulling this one out of the archives to congratulate this guy on his retirement," she captioned the photo. "Your accolade studded 13 year career is a direct result of your hard work, determination, and resilience. I am immensely proud to be your wife and can’t wait to see what you do next. As always, the girls and I will be there cheering you on every step of the way! 💚"

On the March 6 episode of the New Heights podcast, hosted by Jason and Travis, the former Eagles center shared that he was "incredibly excited" for the future and "also nervous about what life is gonna look like now."

For more on Kylie and Jason's life after the NFL, click below.

