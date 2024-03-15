Kylie Kelce is facing a heartbreaking loss. The wife of Jason Kelce took to Instagram on Thursday to share that her beloved dog, Winnie, died.

"I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace," Kylie wrote. "I love you, Winn. You will always be my first born child."

She also shared that she had spent years loving the Irish wolfhound breed before ever getting Winnie.

"When I was in high school I had a folder on my desktop labeled 'Gods gift to earth'. It was images of Irish Wolfhounds that I had collected from Google," the mother of three wrote. "I had fallen in love with the breed when I was a young and never let my fascination with them fade. It all lead me to Winnie and holy s**t did she live up to the hype. She was everything I had hoped for in a wolfie and more."

Kylie's brother-in-law, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, commented on the post, "🥺🥺 You [gave] Winn an amazing life Ky!!"

In addition to Winnie, Kylie and Jason have another Irish wolfhound named Baloo. The couple are also parents to daughters, Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1.

Kylie recently talked about adding another furry addition to the Kelce family. In January on the New Heights podcast, Jason jokingly recalled stripping off his shirt during one of his brother, Travis', games. Noting that his wife warned him not to as they were meeting Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift, for the first time, Jason declared that it was happening.

Kylie commented on Jason's comments via Instagram, writing, "'I'm not asking for permission, I'm doing this.' - the exact quote I will say when I’m grabbing the keys to go get a cat."

