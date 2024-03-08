Kylie Kelce is giving her man his flowers. The mother of three shared a sweet tribute post in honor of her husband, Jason Kelce, in the wake of his NFL retirement announcement.

On Thursday, Kylie took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple standing together on the field after Jason and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII in 2018. At the time, the pair was just months away from getting hitched.

"Pulling this one out of the archives to congratulate this guy on his retirement," she captioned the photo. "Your accolade studded 13 year career is a direct result of your hard work, determination, and resilience. I am immensely proud to be your wife and can’t wait to see what you do next. As always, the girls and I will be there cheering you on every step of the way! 💚"

Jason -- a Super Bowl champion, six-time All Pro honoree, seven-time Pro Bowl selection, and future Hall of Famer -- officially retired on Monday after 13 seasons with the Eagles. He was selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft in 2011 (with the team infamously spelling his name wrong at the time) and went on to play 193 career games with a record-breaking 156 consecutive starts. Today, he is widely regarded as one of the best NFL centers of all time.

Jason and Kylie famously met on the dating app Tinder in late 2014. They tied the knot in April 2018 and have since welcomed three children, daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1.

"I think one of the best things a person can be in this world is a father," Jason said during his emotional speech on Monday as he paid tribute to his own dad, Ed Kelce. "A father who is present, loving, devoted, just may be the greatest gift a child could ask for in our society."

In some of his most moving remarks, Jason recalled the first time he met Kylie in person at a bar after the Eagles holiday party.

"I still remember the moment she walked through the door. The first instance is burned in my retina," he managed to say through sobs. "It was like she glided through the opening, an aura around her. Then she started talking. And I thought, man, ‘Is this what love feels like?’ She was beautiful and smart, serious, yet playful. I knew it right away."

He continued, "I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side. Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life. She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and, of course, the swift kick in the ass from time to time. She has also given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on. We've had a great run, Ky."

On Wednesday, Jason's brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was overwhelmed with emotion while processing the news of Jason's retirement. The siblings addressed the big change on their New Heights podcast, with tears shed on both sides.

"I couldn't have been more proud listening to you," Travis said. "It's been a lot of emotions. A lot of sad emotions, a lot of exciting emotions. I mean, you got the world in your f**king palm right now, dude, and you got three little ones I know you're dying to watch grow up. It's a lot of exciting future things that we have to look forward to."

After a few days of meaningful family time, Travis hit the road again to join girlfriend Taylor Swift on the Singapore leg of her Eras Tour. For more on that, check out the links below.

