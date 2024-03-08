The first gentleman of the Eras Tour is back. Travis Kelce was spotted enjoying Taylor Swift's concert in Singapore on Friday, bringing his close friends along for the ride.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was snapped by one eagle-eyed fan during the performance, watching the show from a private suite. By his side once again was pal Ross Travis, who previously gushed over attending the Eras Tour in Sydney, Australia, in February.

In a pic circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter), Travis appears to wear a white shirt with black-and-white printed pants. In a pair of videos, the group appears to dance along to Taylor's Reputation hits, "...Ready For It?" and "Look What You Made Me Do."

Travis' close pal, Harry Clark, took to his Instagram Story to share his perspective from inside the National Stadium. He shows off his light-up Eras Tour wristband in one shot, and followed up with a video of Taylor performing the evermore song, "marjorie."

"GO TAY TAY," he wrote over the video.

For her surprise songs, Taylor chose to start with a mashup of "Sparks Fly" off Speak Now and "gold rush" from evermore on her guitar. She then moved on to her piano for a mashup of "False God" from Lover with her "From the Vault" 1989 (Taylor's Version) bonus track, "Slut! (Taylor's Version)." As she closed the show with "Karma," she once again changed the lyric to sing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

The couple was also sighted sharing a kiss as Swift came off stage at the end of the performance.

Travis' trip to Asia comes on the heels of a tear-filled visit with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce, who announced his retirement from playing in the NFL on Monday. Some fans on social media speculated that Swift's choice to perform the song "gold rush" was a subtle nod to Jason, as the song references "my Eagles t-shirt" in one of its lyrics.

Earlier this week, a source told ET, "Taylor is super busy with her tour, but Travis and her are continuing to make things work. He is enjoying his life in the off season while trying to be as supportive as possible of Taylor. They make a great match and both see a real future together. They have talked about next steps and are on the same page."

On Wednesday, the Chiefs star opened up about his whirlwind trip to Sydney, Australia, during the latest episode of his New Heights podcast. While the athlete acknowledged that there has been "a lot of false media" surrounding the visit, he also marveled at the eye-popping amount of cameras fixed on him as his plane touched down.

"You're like The Beatles," his brother quipped.

"It's a wild ride," Travis continued. "I will tell you this, Australia did not disappoint. It was amazing over there."

He also addressed being followed by helicopters as the couple enjoyed a day out at the Sydney Zoo together.

"They helicoptered us. Well, not us -- Taylor," he said. "This is all because Taylor's the biggest and the best thing possible."

