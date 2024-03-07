Travis Kelce and His Friends Arrive in Singapore to See Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has once again embarked on an international journey, this time landing in Asia to spend time with Taylor Swift and attend her concert.

Taylor, currently in Singapore for a weekend of performances, has attracted Travis and his entourage to the vibrant city-state.

A source tells ET, "Taylor is super busy with her tour, but Travis and her are continuing to make things work. He is enjoying his life in the off season while trying to be as supportive as possible of Taylor. They make a great match and both see a real future together. They have talked about next steps and are on the same page."

One of Travis' closest friends, Harry Clark, posted a video on his Instagram story of the Singapore skyline.

Instagram

Of course, this isn't the first time Travis has made his way to one of Taylor's tour stops. Just a few weeks prior, the duo was spotted together in Sydney, where they enjoyed a romantic date at the zoo. Travis attended one of Taylor's concerts, culminating in a public display of affection post-show.

Travis' whirlwind schedule has seen him jet-setting across the globe, from celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory in Las Vegas to golfing in Los Angeles and supporting his brother, Jason Kelce, during his emotional retirement announcement from the NFL in Philadelphia. The brothers then made a triumphant return to their hometown of Cleveland, where they were honored at a Cavaliers game.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about his whirlwind trip to Sydney, Australia, during Wednesday's episode of his and Jason's New Heights podcast. Travis acknowledged that there has been "a lot of false media" surrounding the visit. He marveled at the eye-popping amount of cameras fixed on him as his plane touched down.

"You're like The Beatles," Jason quipped.

"It's a wild ride," Travis said. "I will tell you this, Australia did not disappoint. It was amazing over there."

When Jason asked if Travis and Taylor had been followed by drones on the outing, Travis clarified, saying, "There were full-on helicopters just flying around. They helicoptered us. Well, not us -- Taylor. This is all because Taylor's the biggest and the best thing possible."

Despite his busy schedule, Travis continues to prioritize spending time with his girlfriend, showcasing the demands of his increasingly high-profile personal and professional life.

