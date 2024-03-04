Travis Kelce couldn’t help but feel emotional as he watched his brother, Jason Kelce, retire from the NFL.

The Philadelphia Eagles veteran bid farewell to his illustrious career in a tearful retirement announcement on Monday. During the emotional address, his younger brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end sat in the front row alongside family members, wiping away tears as he witnessed Jason utter heartfelt words.

A source tells ET, "Travis made it a point to be with his brother Jason today during his retirement announcement because family is the most important thing to both. Both men grew up with the same dream, accomplished the same dream, and have supported each other through it all. Today is no different. Travis got very emotional watching his brother’s speech, and is incredibly proud of his accomplishments. Travis will always be there to support his family."

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

At 36 and after 13 seasons of memories, including a Super Bowl victory, Jason struggled through tears to express gratitude to everyone who had been part of his football journey, particularly acknowledging Travis' unwavering support. The siblings, inseparable since childhood, shared a bond that transcended brotherhood, as Jason reminisced about their shared dreams and aspirations.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

In his touching speech, Jason recalled their upbringing, highlighting the pivotal role Travis played in his life. "We have a small family. No cousins, one aunt, one uncle. It was really my brother and I our whole lives," Jason said, underscoring the profound impact Travis had on shaping his character and fortitude. He reminisced about their shared childhood, during which they forged an unbreakable bond through sports, envisioning themselves as future NFL stars.

Getty

Of Travis's steadfast support, Jason remarked, "It made me stronger, tougher, smarter, and taught me the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience, and understanding." Travis spent the preceding days in Philadelphia by his brother's side, attending charity events and offering unwavering support during this pivotal moment.

Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, was also in attendance with the couple's three children.

@jesscviola/Instagram

Ahead of Jason's retirement announcement, the Kelce brothers participated in a charity fundraiser for cancer survivors, embodying their commitment to philanthropy and community engagement. Donning Team Rectify shirts, they greeted firefighters and first responders, further solidifying their legacy as not only football icons but also compassionate individuals dedicated to making a difference.

The heartfelt tribute to Jason's career extended beyond the confines of the NFL, with Jess Viola, a family member of the late Brendan McDermott, expressing gratitude for the Kelce brothers' support. Sharing moments captured from the event, Viola acknowledged their impact, affirming that McDermott would be smiling down upon them.

