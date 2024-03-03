Travis Kelce is keeping busy (and getting fresh) in the City of Brotherly Love!

Over the weekend, the Super Bowl champion spent some time in Philadelphia and got hooked up with a haircut. In an Instagram post shared by barber Willis Orengo, the 34-year-old tight end shows off his latest haircut.

"Not 1️⃣ Not 2️⃣ but 3️⃣ ❎ Super Bowl Champion !!! When Travis is tired of his own haircut he gets the @jvalanciunas 🤣😂🤣 !!! But all jokes aside I got the the big yeti clean 🧼 🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶 !!! #nfl #bigyeti #nyc #philly #wellconnected #kc #kcchiefs #traviskelce," Orengo captioned a photo of him next to Kelce.

In the photo, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shows off his fresh fade and trimmed beard -- which is a stark contrast to the look he was rocking during the Super Bowl. Sitting in Orengo's chair means that the NFL star gave his usual barber, Patrick Regan, a break.

Outside of getting a haircut, there's no telling why Kelce paid a visit to Philly. However, it's possible he paid a visit to his big brother, Jason Kelce, who resides there with his wife, Kylie, and their three daughters, Bennett, Elliotte and Wyatt.

Kelce's latest trip comes after he spent some time in Las Vegas and Los Angeles following his visit to Australia to see his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during her Eras Tour.

This past weekend, the "Midnights" singer kicked off her round of six shows in Singapore. The GRAMMY-winning singer also announced the fourth and final edition of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

