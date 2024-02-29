It's a small world after all.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey -- with his fiancée Olivia Culpo in tow -- were all under the same roof at a Malibu hot spot, but they were far from being all together.

An eyewitness tells ET that Kelce did not dine with McCaffrey and Culpo on Wednesday night when they hit up the ritzy sushi restaurant Nobu in Malibu.

Culpo and McCaffrey were actually there attending a Dolce Glow event, and they were seated with several people in a back private room. A makeup artist who was there posted an Instagram Story showing a long dining room table with an immaculate setup. A great time seemed to be had by all.

The eyewitness tells ET that they did not see the 31-year-old model and the 27-year-old 49ers star cross paths with Taylor Swift's boyfriend, who was there with a male friend. At around 10:30 p.m., the eyewitness spotted Kelce and his pal waiting in a hallway near the Nobu restrooms and main entrance, seemingly waiting for a discreet exit out another door.

Backgrid

Backgrid

The sighting of all three comes just over two weeks after Kelce's Chiefs upended McCaffrey's 49ers, 25-22, in overtime to capture Super Bowl LVIII and cement the Chiefs' dynasty status. It's Kelce's third Super Bowl ring. Immediately following the win, Swift and Kelce's family headed down to the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the couple put their love on display with tons of PDA and sweet words of affirmation.

Afterward, Kelce and Swift hit the club until the wee hours of the morning. Not long after, Kelce hopped on a jet and joined Swift on her Eras Tour in Australia. It was a two-day whirlwind that included visiting the zoo and, of course, her concert, where he handed out guitar picks to Swifties.

Upon his return to the States, Kelce continued partying and celebrating his Super Bowl win.

Meanwhile, McCaffrey already seems focused on next season as he eyes vengeance. He posted an inspirational quote from Theodore Roosevelt that read, in part, "... and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place will never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat."

