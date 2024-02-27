Travis Kelce's dad has some thoughts on Bethenny Frankel opining that his son's relationship with Taylor Swift won't last. And now those thoughts have triggered the former Real Housewives of New York City star to react.

It was Frankel who at first went on social media and shared her belief that two peacocks in a relationship never lasts. She shared that, on the outside looking in, everything seems fine and dandy but that their budding romance will run into real problems once they "get into real life."

And when that happens, Bethenny claims, the relationship will go kaput. She also thinks that Travis needing to be "the center of attention" is a setup for disaster.

"It's hard because Taylor Swift is certainly a peacock," she said. "So there really usually can only be one peacock in a relationship."

For his part, Travis' father, Ed Kelce, appears to have responded to Bethenny's digs in a Facebook page that appears to belong to him. His apparent response was succinct: "Who TF is this troll?"

Bethenny wasted little time reacting to the comment. In the latest episode of her Just B podcast, Bethenny doubled down on her insistence that Swelce's headed for doom. But first she wanted to address Ed's response.

"Travis Kelce's dad called me a troll. So, I do actually understand and admire a parent coming to their child's defense," she said. "I just wish he would have expressed an opinion versus just a verbal insult because I think it's better to express yourself than to just criticize. Usually when I say something about someone or someone's actions or behavior, I'm explaining something that I don't agree with."

She continued, "Calling me a troll, which is amazing click-bait and yay for Travis Kelce's dad, but it seems like he's defending his son and his son I referred to as a peacock. I wasn't even criticizing their relationship. I was saying that there's only one peacock in a relationship."

Bethenny went on to say that she stands by her assertion that Travis is loud and needs to be the center of attention.

"I did not mention him pushing his coach, which is a physical expression versus using your words and having a conversation, which is kinda what his dad did," said Bethenny, in reference to Travis infamously bumping into Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during Super Bowl LVIII. "He used an insult instead of using his intellect."

She then issued a warning to Swifties.

"The Swifties can come for me. But I'm going to defend myself when I said that they were in my Mt. Rushmore of couples, the two of them," she said. "They're on top of the world. They're both successful. I've said that. I literally think he's a peacock and there are two peacocks in this relationship, and it usually doesn't work. I'm allowed to think that. I'm a grown a** adult, and I don't have to think they're getting married and spending the rest of their lives together. And I hope that they do, if that's what they both want and live happily ever after."

She closed out her rant saying, "Sorry, not sorry."

