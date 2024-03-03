Are you ready for it? Because Taylor Swift has announced the final piece of her upcoming The Tortured Poets Department album.

On Sunday, during night two of the Eras Tour in Singapore, Swift revealed the final bonus track of her upcoming album is titled "The Black Dog." The news came after Swift debuted the live performance of Evermore's "Long Story Short" during the surprise songs portion of the concert.

Following the on-stage reveal, Swift announced the news via social media with a look at the artwork that will accompany the edition.

"'Old habits die screaming…' File Name: The Black Dog 🖤 Pre-order the final new edition of THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT with exclusive bonus track 'The Black Dog' on my website now 📷: @bethgarrabrant," she wrote.

"The Black Dog" joins the album's additional bonus tracks, "The Manuscript," "The Bolter," and "The Albatross."

In February, the "Midnights" singer shocked fans when she announced her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, while accepting her 13th GRAMMY award.

"I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19th. It's called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you," Swift told the crowd.

Swift then shared the news (and the album covers) with her followers via social media.

The Tortured Poets Department will be released April 19 amid the international leg of the pop star's Eras Tour.

