Guy on the Chiefs in the house! Travis Kelce was in attendance for Taylor Swift's Friday night Eras Tour performance in Sydney, Australia, and was all smiles as he was spotted by several eagle-eyed fans in the crowd.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared to arrive solo and was pictured enjoying the show in a blue patterned tee with both arms full of friendship bracelets in his VIP tent.

A source told ET on Thursday, "Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship. Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia. He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her. They’re making a joint effort to make things work."

US singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during a concert as part of her Eras World Tour in Sydney on February 23, 2024. - DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

February has been nothing short of a whirlwind month for the couple. Swift attended the GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 4, winning two trophies, and then headed to Tokyo, Japan, for four nights of shows from Feb. 7-10. From there, she immediately returned to the United States to support Kelce and his Chiefs as they won Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 11.

"Thank you for the support," Kelce could be heard telling Swift on the field after the game. "Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby. The absolute best."

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Last week, Swift played three nights at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. The sold-out crowds of 96,000 per night marked "the biggest show we've ever done," Swift marveled last Friday.

Getty Images

Her latest performance is Swift's first of four sold-out shows scheduled at Accor Stadium in Sydney. The night started with a bit of drama as a portion of the venue was evacuated before the start of the show due to weather.

On Monday, the pop star, 34, was spotted wearing a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Champs cap and sentimental 'TNT' bracelet as she boarded her flight to Sydney. After her arrival, she was seen spending time enjoying dinner at a local restaurant with her Eras Tour opener, Sabrina Carpenter, on Tuesday.

Kelce left Los Angles on Tuesday evening before traveling to Hawaii, where he stayed overnight before boarding a private jet for Sydney to join Swift on tour. The NFL pro arrived down under on Thursday and joined Swift for some fun exploring the Sydney Zoo.

It's unclear when Kelce will make his way back to the U.S., or if he'll stay for all four of her shows.

Back in November, Kelce traveled to Buenos Aires, where he was spotted supporting Swift, alongside her father, Scott Kingsley Swift, during night two of the Eras Tour at the Estadio Monumental. It was then that Swift first changed the lyrics of her song, "Karma," to reflect the new romance, belting out, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

After the show, she was seen running off the stage into Kelce's arms and giving him a kiss.

The New Heights host also famously attended her performance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, last summer, where he tried unsuccessfully to give her his number on a friendship bracelet. The rest, as they say, is history.

Following her time in Sydney, Swift is set to take the Eras Tour to Singapore to perform a run of six sold out shows from March 6-9.

As for whether Kelce will tag along for Swift's next run of tour dates, the athlete's father, Ed Kelce, recently suggested it was possible. Ed spoke to the The Sydney Morning Herald and shared details about a conversation he had with his son following his Super Bowl win in Las Vegas, Nevada, earlier this month.

"I asked him, 'Are you going to take off for Sydney?' And he seemed keen," Ed shared, adding that his 34-year-old son "said he'd really like to see Sydney and Singapore."

Swift will take a month-long hiatus from road life in April, as she gears up to release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. Then, she'll resume touring on May 9 in Paris, France.

