Fans weren't the only ones caught by surprise when Taylor Swift switched up her "Karma" lyrics, with Travis Kelce now saying he could hardly believe his ears as it happened.

On Wednesday's episode of his New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end addressed his whirlwind trip to Argentina as he traveled south of the equator to support Swift on her latest Eras Tour stop.

"It was a whole bunch of fun," he told his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, with whom he co-hosts the show.

Travis was in the audience with Taylor's dad, Scott Kingsley Swift, on Saturday as the singer sweetly offered him a shout-out. While performing "Karma," she sang about "the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me." Later, as the show ended, Swift was spotted hugging and kissing Travis at the side of the stage.

X

"How does it feel to officially be 'The guy on the Chiefs'?" Jason teased Travis on the podcast.

With a laugh, Travis said that he had "no clue" Taylor planned to mention him during her show.

"Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue," he then admitted. "But definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, [it] still shocked me."

"Yeah, you could tell in the video," Jason responded.

"I was like, 'Oh shh! She really said that,'" Travis marveled.

Jason noted that Travis was clearly so disoriented, he "left Scott hanging" as Taylor's dad offered up his hand for a high-five.

"Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize big guy," Travis replied. "Man, I missed that. I never miss a high-five, too. Big high-five guy. It's the most electric thing you can do at an event and so, sorry Mr. Swift."

While Travis has previously said he would be staying tightlipped about the couple's private life, he explained why he was happy to publicly address this moment in their romance.

"This is public knowledge," he clarified with a chuckle, after Jason suggested that Travis wouldn't want to discuss the concert.

"I can still keep that part private," he said of his relationship with Taylor, "but this is public."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift depart the SNL Afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City. - Getty Images

Travis said that he met Taylor's dad at dinner on Friday night, since the singer had been forced to postpone one show due to extreme weather.

"She wasn't too happy about it," he said of the decision to push Friday's show to Sunday. "She kinda prides herself on performing through weather or rain and things like that, but when it's unsafe to her and her crew and everybody in the stadium, you gotta do what you gotta do."

The group made the best of their experience, enjoying "good food" together including empanadas and steak.

"We didn't want to just go have a blast throughout the city like we didn't care about the show, so we made sure we stayed in the hotel and kind of kept to ourselves," he explained.

In a heartfelt, brotherly moment, Jason said that "it was a lot of fun" seeing Travis' weekend unfold on social media.

"It was a lot of fun seeing the look on your face," he shared. "So I'm glad that you enjoyed it, Travis."

MLBLife

Travis famously attended Swift's Eras Tour when it rolled through Kansas City earlier this year, revealing at the time that he had tried -- unsuccessfully -- to pass his phone number to her on a friendship bracelet.

"The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy," he said of watching her perform in Argentina. "Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it and it looked like she was having some fun up there."

Getty

A source told ET on Tuesday that the Midnights songstress and NFL star "had a great time together in Argentina and can't wait until they see each other again." The source said that "Taylor has a two-month break in her tour, taking December and January off, and the couple is planning to spend more time together" during that time.

"Taylor and Travis are on the same page and have a lot in common," the source added. "Both are extremely close to their families and share morals and views on a lot of things."

For her part, Taylor is currently back in the United States -- enjoying a girls' night in New York City with her friend and Eras Tour opener, Gracie Abrams, on Monday -- and will resume her tour on Friday night at Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She'll wrap her Brazil pitstop two days after Thanksgiving Day in São Paulo. After that, she enjoys a two-month hiatus before heading to Tokyo to resume her tour.

During their chat on New Heights, Travis urged Jason to come out to see one of Taylor's shows.

"We gotta get you to a concert, man," Travis said.

"I would love to go," Jason enthusiastically responded.

"I'm telling you man, it will blow you away," Travis gushed. "It will absolutely blow you away."

RELATED CONTENT: