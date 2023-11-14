With the clever use of a single emoji, Taylor Swift appears to offer a subtle wink to her fans and Travis Kelce while recounting her latest Eras Tour stop in Argentina.

Video of Swift kissing Kelce after Saturday's performance went viral over the weekend, fueled by her decision to change a "Karma" lyric to reference the Kansas City Chiefs star earlier in the show. On Monday, as she's done for every city on her Eras Tour so far, Swift took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the concerts and offer a heartfelt thanks to the fans who showed up.

"Andddd we’re back at it! Starting off the South American leg of The Eras Tour in Argentina = best decision possible. I can’t even express my gratitude to the Buenos Aires crowds. I'd never been to Argentina before and they gave us the most electric, magical memories," she wrote. "Thanks to the amazing fans whose show was postponed Friday for coming back Sunday and blowing us away with your passion and excitement. See you next weekend, Rio!!"

Swift sealed the caption with a red lips emoji, seemingly alluding to her side stage smooch with Kelce, along with a pale blue heart and an arrow with the word "soon."

To recap the big night's highlights: Swift slyly adjusted the words to "Karma," changing the lyrics to "karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me." The switch-up prompted a major reaction from the crowd.

Kelce, who was in the VIP tent next to Swift's father, Scott Kingsley Swift, immediately covered his face in disbelief and excitement. Scott -- who was sporting a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard -- immediately tapped Kelce's shoulder as if to say, "Did you hear that?!"

Immediately after wrapping the concert, the "Shake It Off" songstress walked off stage and waived to fans before sprinting toward Kelce, kissing him and jumping into his arms.

For his part, the football star responded by twirling Swift around and carrying her off and out of view of fans.

Swift shared another highlight from her time in Buenos Aires, posting a perfectly-timed video of her "Labyrinth" performance. While seated at her piano, a plane flies just over the stadium as she sings, "Oh, I'm falling in love / I thought the plane was going down / How'd you turn it right around."

"Never beating the sorcery allegations," Swift joked in her caption.

After the whirlwind weekend, a source told ET that the new couple is over the moon about their newfound love.

"They’re very into each other and it is clear to everyone around them. They are both excited and giddy that they can’t even hide it, and don’t want to," the source told ET.

"Travis loved the shoutout Taylor gave him at her show and it has been so nice for Taylor to have him there with her. Their family and friends are very happy for them and think they are great together," the source added.

A source previously told ET that the couple -- who have been dating since August -- "bring out the best in each other."

"Taylor is loving dating Travis," the source said.

"He has his own goals, ambition, and success, and they complement each other. She likes that they both have their own careers and separate lives, but also connect on so many levels," the source continued.

Next stop on the Eras Tour: Swift heads to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil for a three-night run from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, and then she'll be wrapping up the South American leg of the tour -- and her 2023 tour dates -- with three shows in São Paulo from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26.

