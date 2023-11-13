Britney Spears is an OG fan of Taylor Swift. The "Toxic" singer shared a throwback photo of she and Swift from the early 2000s when, Spears says, Swift met her backstage during the Oops!... I Did It Again tour.

"This is way back when but kinda cool ... During my Oops Tour, I got a knock at my door," Spears captioned her Instagram post, explaining that her friend and manager's assistant introduced her to a young Swift.

"There was a knock, and then he said, 'I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you,'" she wrote. "I was like of course !!! He walks in, and she sings a beautiful song with her guitar 🎸 I was like wow wow she's unbelievable !!! We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation. Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day. She's stunning !!! Girl crush 💄 💄 💄"

The pic shared by Spears is marked with a 2003 date, although her Oops! tour ran from 2000 to 2001. By its side, she included another photo of the women together as they attended the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards.

Spears' latest reminiscence comes on the heels of her memoir release. In The Woman in Me, Spears takes no prisoners as she shares stories about ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, sister Jamie Lynn Spears, and her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears.

In her book, the 41-year-old singer discloses that she had made peace with the idea of cutting ties with her family after discovering that her mother had allegedly disposed of cherished items, including her extensive doll collection, during a visit to Louisiana amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Lynne has since taken to social media to refute the claim.

"I'm not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that! That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you," Lynne wrote. "They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them. Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you'd like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!"

In her post about Swift, Britney also responded to her mother's message in the caption.

" Ps mom I love you so so much, but there were 3 dolls in the cabinets when I went home 2 years ago … kinda really weird you would take them out and then put them back in … so messed up," Britney wrote. "Nope, I don't want them. Keep it all. I honestly don't care anymore … honestly though."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Meanwhile, Swift hit the stage over the weekend in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as she kicked off the South America leg of her Eras Tour. The "Karma" singer also recently scored six GRAMMY nominations for her Midnights album, shattering records previously held by some of the music industries' top luminaries -- including herself.

