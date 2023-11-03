Britney Spears' Childhood Home in Kentwood, Louisiana is Up For Sale

A piece of music history has hit the real estate market as the former home of pop sensation Britney Spears is now up for sale.

The 3-bedroom, 3-bath ranch-style house in Kentwood is listed for the eye-catching asking price of $1,200,000.

Described as "a true piece of music history," the property includes a nearly 2,300 square foot house, which sits on 1.87 acres, and many of the original furnishings dating back to Spears' childhood.

"With an asking price of 1.2 million, this unique opportunity to step into the shoes of a pop legend and live in the space where Britney's remarkable career took root," the listing reads.

Born in Mississippi, Spears spent most of her formative years in Kentwood, Louisiana, moving there where she was 3-years-old. The property holds a special place in her heart as it served as the backdrop to her early years and played a significant role in her journey to pop stardom.

Paul Natkin/WireImage

The house features a spacious dance studio where the pop icon honed her iconic moves, setting the stage for her remarkable career. Among the house's unique features is graffiti that appears to reference a rivalry between Spears and Christina Aguilera.

The property's journey to the real estate market is not without its twists and turns. Just over two and a half years ago, the home was sold by Spears' estranged father, Jamie Spears, for a modest $289,000. The relatively low price raised eyebrows, considering its historical significance and its connection to one of the world's biggest pop stars.

The new owner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, is now hoping to capitalize on the property's unique appeal and historical importance. By preserving many of the original furnishings and showcasing the history of the location, they aim to make an eye-watering profit from this iconic piece of real estate.

