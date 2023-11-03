Mariah Carey is honored, darling! The pop diva visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night to talk about ringing in the holiday season when host Kimmel asked her about the special shoutout she recently received.

Britney Spears' chart-topping memoir, The Woman in Me, had nothing but kind things to say about Mimi, including the "other-worldly light" that following the "Hero" singer when she met her in the early aughts.

Of Spears, Carey said, "I love her, actually."

Simon & Schuster

Carey, who hadn't heard exactly what Spears had written about her until Kimmel read it aloud, seemed pleased by the pop princess' declaration.

"Of course I had a ring light," Carey said of her ahead-of-the-times display. "By the way, I like a ring light when you cover the bottom edge of a ring light because for me, I don't like under lighting. It's very specific."

She added of Spears' shoutout, "That's super sweet what Britney said about me."

Spears' headline-making memoir was released last month and featured a slew of bombshell reveals about a variety of celebrities from her ex Justin Timberlake to Christina Aguilera.

Watch the clip below for more from the book:

RELATED CONTENT: