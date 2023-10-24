A clip of Michelle Williams narrating an excerpt from Britney Spears' new memoir, The Woman In Me, is going viral online as it showcases The Greatest Showman star giving her best impersonation of Justin Timberlake.

In a nearly one-minute snippet of the audio book posted to social media platform X -- formerly known as Twitter -- Williams, 43, recites a fragment from the memoir in which Spears, 41, detailed a memory from her time dating the *NSYNC frontman, 42.

"His band *NSYNC was what people back then called 'so pimp.' They were white boys but they loved hip-hop. To me, that's what separated them from The Backstreet Boys -- who seemed very consciously to position themselves as a white group. *NSYNC hung out with Black artists," Williams says, reading the Oops I Did It Again singer's book.

The clip continues with Williams reading Spears' words in which she articulated that she thought *NSYNC members may have tried "too hard."

"One day, J and I were in New York, going to parts of town I had never been to before. Walking our way was a guy with a huge, blinged-out medallion -- he was flanked by two giant security guards. J got all excited and said so loud, 'oh yeah, fo' shiz, fo' shiz. Ginuwine, what's up my homie?'" Williams repeats in her best impression of Timberlake, which has since caused online users to widely circulate the clip.

"After Ginuwine walked away, Felicia [Culotta] did an impression of J: 'Oh yeah, fo' shiz, fo' shiz, Ginuwine.' J wasn't even embarassed," Williams says.

The impersonation of the Trolls star and boyband leader has led to the clip being viewed on X more than nine million times.

Additionally, the excerpt has been quoted and replied to by thousands of users who could not believe the impersonation that Williams brought to the table.

"From VENOM to the Britney audiobook, Michelle Williams always gives her all to the performance," wrote X user Lon Harris.

"Oh Michelle is winning that Oscar, Grammy, golden globe and everything in between," joked one fan.

"If someone can confirm that the rest of the book is this funny, please let me know and I’ll buy it ASAP," another social media user responded.

"I need every form of this book. Paperback, hardback, audiobook, manuscript, metaphorical copy," wrote X user Bobbi Miller.

Other fans simply included photos and videos of Timberlake from the early 2000s where he is posing with Ginuwine or wearing cornrows.

Spears' book was released to the public on Tuesday and has already created major waves for some of the topics addressed within the pages.

The "Toxic" singer did not hold back while writing the book, addressing everything from an alleged at-home abortion during her relationship with Timberlake to her marriage to Kevin Federline to almost scoring the coveted of role of Allie Hamilton opposite Ryan Gosling in The Notebook.

ET has a complete guide to every bombshell from The Woman In Me, now out in stores and online.

