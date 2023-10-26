Justin Timberlake is putting an end to the discourse surrounding Britney Spears' bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me -- at least on his personal social media.

On Thursday, eagle-eyed fans noticed the former *NSYNC frontman disabled the comment section on his Instagram posts. The move to sensor comments comes amid several highly publicized revelations from Spears' memoir about their past relationship.

Spears and Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002, and during that time, Spears claims she became pregnant and had an abortion.

"It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated," Spears writes about the pregnancy in her memoir. "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

Due to their fame, Spears and Timberlake decided that in order to keep the pregnancy and abortion a secret, the procedure should be done at home.

"It was important that no one find out about the pregnancy or the abortion, which meant doing everything at home," Spears writes, adding that they didn't tell her family.

She describes the physical pain of the medication abortion as "excruciating."

"I kept crying and sobbing until it was all over," Spears writes. "It took hours, and I don’t remember how it ended, but I do, twenty years later, remember the pain of it, and the fear."

Ahead of the memoir's release, a source told ET, "Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney’s memoir. In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past."

Timberlake went on to marry Jessica Biel. Together, they share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.

Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline are parents to sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jaden James, 17.

