Britney Spears made several shocking claims about her life and relationships in her memoir, The Woman in Me, but one particular story has already come under scrutiny, as it contradicts the recollections of Shar Jackson, the ex-fiancée of Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

Spears' memoir states that she "had no idea" that Federline was a father and that he was engaged to a pregnant Jackson when they first met. "I was living in a bubble and I didn't have a lot of good, close friends to confide in and get advice from," Spears writes. "I had no idea until after we'd been together for a while, and someone told me, 'You know he has a new baby, right?'"

Last Friday, the Moesha star spoke with The Daily Mail and disputed Spears' version of the events. She asserts that Spears was not only aware of her pregnancy at the time but also at the hospital when Federline and Jackson welcomed their second child, Kaleb.

According to Jackson, Spears sat outside in a blacked-out SUV in the hospital parking lot for two hours during the birth of Kaleb. After the birth, Jackson claims that Federline and Spears left her at the hospital with the baby, leaving her feeling "betrayed and crushed."

Jackson and Federline had been in a relationship for two years when he met Spears in April 2004. At the time, Federline was acting as a stepfather to Jackson's two older children, and they shared a daughter, Kori.

Jackson describes a tumultuous period during her pregnancy, revealing that Federline had left her alone for three days to meet Spears at a club on the night they first encountered each other. Jackson also points out that she and Spears were not strangers; they ran in the same circles and had mutual friends.

Jackson maintains that even after learning of Federline's infidelity, they did not break up immediately but "agreed to figure it out." She says Federline told her he had an overseas commercial to film, but in reality, he was pursuing a relationship with Spears. Paparazzi pictures of the new couple on the beach soon made headlines, leaving Jackson "in a state of disbelief."

Ultimately, Jackson reached out to Federline to discuss their children's future and potential co-parenting arrangements. "I didn't care about Britney at that point. It wasn't about her," she explains. "I felt betrayed and crushed. I thought, 'How could you do something like that?'"

After splitting from Jackson, Federline quickly moved on with Spears, and the couple became engaged shortly after the birth of Jackson and Federline's son, Kaleb. They married in September 2004 and had two children of their own, sons Sean and Jayden, before their separation in 2006.

Jackson characterizes Federline's romance with Spears as "a fantasy for both of them." She holds no ill will towards either of them and believes that relationships built on rocky foundations are unlikely to endure. Jackson and Federline maintain a close relationship, despite him moving with his two children from Spears to Hawaii alongside his wife of 10 years, Victoria.

