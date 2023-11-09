Britney Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, has taken to Instagram to refute claims made in her daughter's recent memoir, The Woman in Me. The memoir, released on Oct. 24, details Britney's journey and her reconciliation with the idea of never seeing her family again.

In the tell-all book, the 41-year-old singer discloses that she had made peace with the idea of cutting ties with her family after discovering that her mother had allegedly disposed of cherished items, including her extensive doll collection, during a visit to Louisiana amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

However, Lynne, 68, has now come forward to dispute these allegations. In an Instagram post featuring a black journal bound on a bed and a carousel of photos showcasing Britney's dolls, Lynne tagged her daughter, writing, "I'm not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that!"

Lynne went on to express her understanding of the sentimental value attached to these items and reassured Britney and her fans that she still possesses them. She extended an offer to send the belongings to Britney, stating, "Please let me know and know how much I love you!"

Fans were quick to express their frustration and confusion on Lynne's Instagram post, urging her to reach out to Britney directly and handle the matter privately. Some comments suggested that this public response may not be the most effective way to communicate with her daughter, given the sensitive nature of their relationship.

Britney has had a fraught relationship with her mother and her father, Jamie Spears, in recent years, due in large part to the 14-year conservatorship that gave Jamie control over her life and finances.

The conservatorship ended in November 2021, and earlier this year, Britney and her mother reunited for the first time in years at the singer's Los Angeles home. Following the meeting, ET learned exclusively that Britney was open to repairing her relationship with her mother, but not her father.

Britney took to Instagram to share how excited she was about the reconciliation, writing, "My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time. With family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!"

"And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!I love 💕 you so much !!!" she continued. "Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!"

