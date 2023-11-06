Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are pushing forward in the wake of bombshells in Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman In Me. A source tells ET that the couple has "been focusing on their relationship and family as always," following the release of his ex's book, in which she claimed that he cheated on her and broke up with her via text, and alleged that she got an abortion after getting pregnant with his baby. ET previously reached out to Timberlake's rep for comment on the allegations.

"It has been somewhat upsetting to have past instances be brought back up into the public eye," the source says, "but they are making sure to be there for each other and continuing to move forward."

Following the allegations against him, the source says that the *NSYNC alum's "main priority is Jessica," noting that he "always wants her to feel taken care of and supported."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"He feels awful that Jessica has to deal with things from so long ago from his past in the present," the source says of Timberlake, who recently turned off his Instagram comments. "He has evolved so much from the person he was in his late teens and early twenties, just like everyone does, and wants to continue to grow."

Despite the media attention Spears' The Woman in Me has garnered for Timberlake, the source says that "he supports Britney's choice to share her story and only wants the best for her."

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

After Spears' abortion claim came to light, a source told ET that "Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney's memoir."

"In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance," the source said. "They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past."

Shortly thereafter, another source told ET that Timberlake, who dated Spears from 1999 to 2002, "is happy at home with Jessica Biel and his kids." The couple shares Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.

For more on Spears and Timberlake, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT: