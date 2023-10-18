Britney Spears is revealing more about her relationship with Justin Timberlake in a new bombshell from her upcoming memoir.

As first reported by TMZ on Wednesday, Spears claims in her book, The Woman in Me, that Timberlake cheated on her with another celebrity during their three-year relationship. ET has reached out to Timberlake's rep for comment.

Infidelity has long been rumored to be the reason the A-list couple split in late 2002. However, following the release of Timberlake's breakout solo hit, "Cry Me a River," many speculated that Spears was the cheating party in the relationship.

Spears doesn't reveal the identity of the alleged other woman in her book -- writing that the woman in question is now married with kids and Spears doesn't want to embarrass her -- but fans have of course started trying to connect the dots. On Wednesday, Page Six resurfaced paparazzi photos from 2000 of Timberlake spotted out with All Saints singer Nicole Appleton while he was reportedly still publicly dating Spears.

In the pics, Timberlake and Appleton are seen trying to hide from photographers as they reportedly made their way from a club to a London hotel where Timberlake was purportedly staying.

The latest allegation from Spears comes on the heels of another bombshell claim about her high-profile relationship. According to an excerpt shared by People on Tuesday, she had an abortion after getting pregnant with Timberlake, claiming he did not want to become a father.

"It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated," Spears reportedly wrote. "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

Timberlake went on to marry Jessica Biel in 2012. Together, they share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3. As for the *NSYNC singer's reaction to Spears' claims, a source told ET on Tuesday that Timberlake "has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney’s memoir."

"In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her," the source continued. "Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past."

