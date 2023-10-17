There's renewed interest in Britney Spears' "Everytime" music video in the wake of her claiming she got an abortion after Justin Timberlake got her pregnant, with fans speculating that the 2003 video -- showing images of a woman giving birth to a baby girl at a hospital -- was about the alleged pregnancy she hid for all these years.

Fans started theorizing after People on Tuesday published an excerpt of the pop star's new memoir, The Woman in Me, in which she says the "Cry Me a River" singer got her pregnant and they decided together to move forward with an abortion. She claimed that Timberlake did not want to become a father.

"It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated," Spears wrote via People. "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

Spears, 41, and Timberlake, 42, dated from 1999 to 2002. Spears eventually welcomed two sons -- Sean Preston, 18, and Jaden James, 17 -- with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Timberlake went on to marry Jessica Biel. Together, they share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.

ET has reached out to Timberlake's rep for comment on the allegations.

'Everytime' / YouTube

Since the excerpt made headlines, fans sought to connect the dots between her bombshell claim and the imagery of a woman giving birth prominently featured in the music video to her 2003 hit off of her In the Zone album.

In the music video, Spears can be seen racing the hallways of a hospital before walking into a room where a woman appears to flatline. She then appears in another hospital room, where a woman had just given birth. A doctor then hands her a baby bundled up in a pink blanket and beanie. The image of the woman and her baby appear two more times after that.

Pretty quickly minds started going wild and theories started flying all over X, formerly Twitter, with fans thinking the music video now makes more sense in the wake of the pop star's claim in her upcoming memoir, which hits bookstores Oct. 24.

A Spears fan account tweeted, "The HORRIBLE news about Britney’s abortion bc of Justin Timberlake just took Everytime music video to a whole new view. She deserved better." The popular 2000s account, which boasts more than 1.5 million followers, tweeted, "oh so britney spears’ everytime wasn’t about justin timberlake but it was about the baby?!"

'Everytime' / YouTube

One fan speculated, "So, Britney Spears' Everytime is actually a lullaby for her unborn child with Justin Timberlake. This makes the meaning of the song a whole lot different now. She's drowning herself to be with her baby; that's my interpretation of the song & [music video]."

Following Spears' claim, a source told ET that with the upcoming release of Spears' memoir, Timberlake is looking ahead.

"Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney’s memoir," the source says. "In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past."

