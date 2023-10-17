Britney Spears is sharing some happy, if controversial, childhood memories in her upcoming book.

The singer's highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, is set for release on Oct. 24, and in a new excerpt released by People, Britney recalls fun times she had drinking alcohol with her mother, Lynne Spears, when she was in junior high.

"For fun, starting when I was in eighth grade, my mom and I would make the two-hour drive from Kentwood to Biloxi, Mississippi, and while we were there, we would drink daiquiris," she shares. "We called our cocktails 'toddies.'"

This was after Britney's time on The Mickey Mouse Club, but before her breakout 1998 single, "...Baby One More Time" made her a international pop star at just 16.

"I loved that I was able to drink with my mom every now and then," she continues in the book. "The way we drank was nothing like how my father did it. When he drank, he grew more depressed and shut down. We became happier, more alive and adventurous."

Britney has had a fraught relationship with her mother and her father, Jamie Spears, in recent years, due in large part to the 14-year conservatorship that gave Jamie control over her life and finances.

The conservatorship ended in November 2021, and earlier this year, Britney and her mother reunited for the first time in years at her Los Angeles home. Following the meeting, ET learned exclusively that the singer was open to repairing her relationship with her mother, but not her father.

Britney took to Instagram to share how excited she was about the reconciliation, writing, "My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time. With family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!"

"And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!I love 💕 you so much !!!" she continued. "Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!"

In July, Britney shared a first look at her memoir's stunning cover shot. The singer appears topless with her arms crossed over her chest, wearing a pair of metallic pants in the image.

"I worked my a** off for this book," Britney previously said in a video posted on social media. "I had a lot of therapy to get this book done."

"The Woman In Me is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope. In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable and changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. The Woman In Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. With remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking memoir illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms," a press release from the publisher, Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books, reads.

The Woman in Me is set for release on Oct. 24, and available for pre-order now.

RELATED CONTENT: