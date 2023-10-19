While Justin Timberlake has been the subject of bombshell after bombshell in Britney Spears' upcoming new memoir, The Woman in Me, a source tells ET that the "Cry Me a River" singer's focus is on anything but his ex's book.

A source tells ET that Timberlake "is happy at home with Jessica Biel and his kids." The source added that Timberlake "is focusing on new music and is in such a great place." Thursday also marks a special day for the couple -- it's their 11th wedding anniversary. They renewed their vows last summer in Puglia, Italy.

Timberlake -- who shares sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, with Biel -- is focusing on his family amid Spears' bombshell revelations in her memoir.

"Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney’s memoir," the source said. "In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past."

Timberlake and Spears dated from 1999 to 2002. Inside of her highly anticipated memoir, the "Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" singer discloses, among other things, that she had an abortion in late 2000 after a "surprise" pregnancy.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

"He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," Spears writes in her book.

"I'm sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don't know if that was the right decision," Spears adds. "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it."

Timberlake has not publicly responded to any of Spears' revelations.

Spears also claimed that Timberlake cheated on her with another celebrity during the course of their three-year relationship. The pop star doesn't reveal the identity of the alleged other woman in her book, writing that the woman in question is now married with kids and Spears doesn't want to embarrass her.

The latest bombshell includes Spears claiming that Timberlake dumped her via text message in 2002.

"I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood," Spears writes in her memoir, according to The New York Times. The emotional toll of the breakup left her reeling, and she says she even contemplated leaving the music industry altogether.

Spears also uses her memoir to address how the media portrayed her as a "harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy" after Timberlake insinuated in his Cry Me a River music video that she had been unfaithful.

In a surprising revelation, the Toxic singer admits to her own infidelity, acknowledging that she had "made out with" dancer Wade Robson one night at a bar.

