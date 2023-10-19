In her highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney Spears has confirmed long-standing rumors that Justin Timberlake ended their three-year relationship with a text message in 2002. The Princess of Pop opened up about the heart-wrenching experience, revealing that she was devastated by Timberlake's sudden digital breakup.

"I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood," Spears wrote in her memoir, according to the New York Times. The emotional toll of the breakup left her reeling, and she says she even contemplated leaving the music industry altogether.

Spears also used her memoir to address how the media portrayed her as a "harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy" after Timberlake insinuated in his Cry Me a River music video that she had been unfaithful. In a surprising revelation, the Toxic singer admitted to her own infidelity, acknowledging that she had "made out with" dancer Wade Robson one night at a bar.

This bombshell admission also corroborates earlier claims made by the director of Spears' "Overprotected (The Darkchild Remix)" music video, Chris Applebaum. He recounted on Instagram that Timberlake had indeed broken up with Spears via text during the filming of the video, adding that he encouraged her to show Timberlake he had made a colossal mistake.

In a tell-all that offers a candid look into her tumultuous relationship with Timberlake, Spears, now 41, disclosed that the breakup was not without its complexities. While she does not name Timberlake's other romantic interest, she alleges that he had also cheated during their relationship. The two former Mouseketeers began dating in early 1999 but faced a crossroads in their romance nearly two years later.

Another deeply personal revelation in the memoir is Spears' account of a challenging moment in her life. She disclosed that she had an abortion in late 2000 after a "surprise" pregnancy, a decision that Timberlake was reportedly not pleased with. "He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," Spears wrote in her book.

"I'm sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don't know if that was the right decision," Spears added. "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it." Timberlake has not publicly responded to any of Britney’s revelations.

"Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney’s memoir," a source previously told ET. "In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past."

Timberlake went on to marry Jessica Biel. Together, they share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3. Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline are parents to sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jaden James, 17.

