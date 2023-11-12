Taylor Swift loves her fans -- but she doesn't love it when fans throw stuff onto the stage during a show.

The "Anti-Hero" songstress was performing onstage at the Estadio Monumental (a.k.a. River Plate Stadium) in Buenos Aires on Sunday -- during the third night of her run in Argentina, as part of the South American leg of her Eras Tour -- when the incident occurred.

During the Evermore act of her concert, while playing on a mossy, plant-covered piano, someone in the audience threw what Swift would soon refer to as a "present" onto the stage behind her.

The songstress, however, dealt with the situation calmly and professionally, with the blend of delicate tenderness and authoritative scolding usually reserved for experienced kindergarten teachers speaking with particularly difficult children.

"Just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage," Swift said. "Because, if it’s on the stage, then a dancer can trip on it."

Swift made sure to walk a very delicate line between making sure the fan didn't feel attacked, while also sternly stressing that it was not to happen again, period.

"I love that you bought presents and that is so nice, but just, can you please not throw them on the stage," Swift said, notably presenting the sentence as a statement rather than an actual question.

And, in true "gentle parenting" style, Swift ended her reprimand with a supportive, "I love you so much."

Fans caught the moment on camera -- both Swift's message to her fans and footage of the object in question flying out from the audience and landing on the stage behind where she was playing the piano.

While it's difficult to determine exactly what the object was, many online suggested it was likely a stuffed animal -- which is admittedly a better alternative to getting a cellphone hurled into your eye, but still a trip hazard nonetheless.

The concert came a few hours after Swift bid farewell to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who headed home to the US after he flew out to Buenos Aires on Thursday to watch his lady love perform.

On Saturday, Swift surprised her beau with a lyric change to her song "Karma," making a direct reference to him to the shock and excitement of fans. The singer was in the middle of her performance when she belted out, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me." Immediately after Swift sang that line, the entire crowd went wild.

After the show, Swift and Kelce also packed on some adorable PDA when she ran off the stage and jumped into his arms to give him a kiss -- as seen in a video posted online that quickly went viral.

For more on the cute couple's burgeoning romance, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT: