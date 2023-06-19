Bebe Rexha is recovering after being struck in the face by a cellphone while she was onstage performing in New York City Sunday night.

The "In The Name of Love" singer took to Instagram on Monday morning to show the extent of her injuries and give fans an update, simply writing, "Im good" alongside a photo of her swollen, black-and-blue eye with a cut just below her eyebrow.

The incident took place while Rexha was performing a sold-out show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan. Video shows Rexha being hit in the face with the cellphone and falling to her knees, backstage crew members quickly came out to help the singer.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

The Twitter user who posted the video, wrote, "Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that."

A spokesperson for the NYPD tells ET "On Sunday, June 18, 2023 at approximately 10 PM, police were notified of an assault that occurred at the concert space of Pier 17 located at 89 South Street, within the confines of the 1st Precinct. A preliminary investigation on scene determined that a 27-year-old male intentionally threw a cell phone at a 33-year-old female performer on stage, striking her about the face. The individual was taken into custody on scene and removed to the 1st Precinct for arrest processing. The aided female was removed by EMS to an area hospital in stable condition."

ET confirmed, 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna from Manalapan, New Jersey was arrested and charged with felony assault for allegedly hitting Rexha with the cellphone. He is expected to be arraigned Monday.

Rexha shared a follow-up video with fans to TikTok where she showed her inured eye but assured fans, "i'm okay you guys." In the video she sings her hit song, "I'm good, yeah I'm feeling alright."

The singer is currently performing her "Best F*n Night of My Life" tour. Her next concert is scheduled for tomorrow, June 20, in Philadelphia.

