Bebe Rexha is all about spreading love, and that's why she's not letting people's comments about her weight gain bring her down. If nothing else, the GRAMMY-nominated songstress is more determined than ever to double down on body positivity.

The 33-year-old singer joined Jennifer Hudson on her eponymous talk show and revealed she fell into the trap of reading comments on a video that touched on her body image. She implored people out there never to judge "because you don't know what somebody's going through."

Case in point: Rexha, who revealed she was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) last year, says it has been a key factor in her gaining weight. The singer-songwriter acknowledged she has gained weight, but can't fathom how in this day and age people still put so much focus on weight.

"A video of me popped up and I was like, ‘Let me read the comments,’ which you’re not supposed [to do]," she says. "That’s the number one rule, don’t read the comments. But I was like, 'Let me read the comments.' And the first thing up top was 'Bebe Rexha weight gain.' And I was like ... listen, we’re in the public eye so that’s bound to happen, especially, like, I was a lot thinner and I did gain some weight, but that comes with the territory."

"I’m not mad about it, because it is true," she continues. "But it's just when you see things like that it does mess with your ... because you don’t know what somebody’s going through. So it kind of is tough, but I feel like we're in 2023. We should not be talking about people’s weight."

"I like to eat, OK?" Rexha said rhetorically, to which Hudson replied with, "Ain't nothing wrong with that."

The singer then discussed her PCOS diagnosis.

"I went to the doctor last year -- and a lot of women actually have this and they don’t know about it -- but they diagnosed me with PCOS, which is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and it's one of the leading causes why women gain weight and are obese," Rexha says. "I've literally jumped like 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more. But we gotta just be positive. And just show people love."

GRAMMYs: Bebe Rexha Channels Barbie and Details '70s-Inspired New Dance Album (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next GRAMMYs: Bebe Rexha Channels Barbie and Details '70s-Inspired New Dance Album (Exclusive)

Hudson then complimented Bebe's figure, prompting Rexha, wearing a curve-hugging denim jumpsuit, to get up off her seat and twirl for an adoring audience.

Rexha, who channeled her inner Barbie and looked absolutely stunning in a bright pink custom Moschino cross-halter gown at this year's GRAMMY Awards, has been outspoken for some time now about body positivity.

Back in July 2021, Rexha spoke to ET and shared a message for fans struggling with their own body image.

"Honestly, just do you. Wear that bathing suit. Wear that bikini. Even if you gained those five pounds or you lost too much weight, or you have the stretch marks, wear the bikini," Rexha stressed. "Who cares. Who cares. You're gonna look back in 10 years and say, 'Wow, I was so hot.'"

RELATED CONTENT:

Bebe Rexha Talks Acting Debut, Body Positivity and New Music! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Bebe Rexha Details Her '70s-Inspired New Album and GRAMMys Look

Bebe Rexha and Jimmie Allen on Being 'American Idol' Mentors

Bebe Rexha Shares Emotional TikTok About Body Image Struggles

Related Gallery