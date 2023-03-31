New Music Friday March 31: Charlie Puth, Khalid, Bebe Rexha and More
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.
Charlie Puth leads this week's releases with his new single, "That's Not How This Works," featuring Dan + Shay and released in conjunction with a short film for the song. Puth's album, CHARLIE, is also now streaming. Khalid, Bebe Rexha, Lil Wayne and Becky G also make waves with new music this week.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!
"That’s Not How This Works" – Charlie Puth feat Dan + Shay
IN PIECES - Chlöe
"Softest Touch" – Khalid
"Call On Me" – Bebe Rexha
I Am Music – Lil Wayne
"Chanel" – Becky G & Peso Pluma
"Tulips & Roses" – G-Eazy
"Miracle (Church Version)" – Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
"Say Say Say" – Kygo feat Paul McCartney & Michael Jackson
"Special Gift For Our Fans" – Daisy Jones & The Six
"꽃(FLOWER)" -- JISOO
"Joker" & "Rainbow" -- Jesse®
"Peace and Love" – Wiz Khalifa
"Grown Man" – Marshmello, Polo G, Southside
"Waiting" – Lauren Daigle
"Hold On Tight" – aespa
"Fires Don’t Start Themselves" – Darius Rucker
"Don't Mind Me" – Tyler Posey
"I Need a New Money" – Andy Grammer
PORTALS – Melanie Martinez
"I Am Free" – Tones And I
"Bodybag" – Charlotte Lawrence
"Try My Best" – Anna of the North
"Alone" – AFROJACK & Mike Williams
