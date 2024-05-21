Kate Middleton is not slated to make her return to work or public-facing duties, according to Kensington Palace.

In a statement to the BBC, a palace spokesperson shared that the Princess of Wales -- who announced her cancer diagnosis in March -- won't return to work until her doctors say it's OK.

"The princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team," the spokesperson said.

The news that Kate could possibly return sooner was speculated after a report about her work with the Center for Early Childhood patronage was released. In March, it was reported by The Telegraph that the royal was working from home on a project with the organization amid her absence. At the time, Kensington Palace confirmed "overwhelmingly positive" results of the study that was inspired by Kate's work with the organization.

Kensington Palace says Kate Middleton won't return to work until she's cleared by her doctors. - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Days after the report, Kate publicly addressed her absence and shared in a personal video message that she was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and would be stepping away from her duties as she underwent preventative chemotherapy.

Amid Kate's battle with cancer, her husband, Prince William, has resumed his royal duties. On Tuesday, the royal attended the Sovereign's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. Also in attendance was his father, King Charles III, who revealed his own cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Last week, William visited the St Mary's Community Hospital and gave an update on his wife's health.

"She is doing very well," he said.

William also noted how he could not extend his trip as his wife and their three children - Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 -- would not be pleased.

"My family are very upset I'm here without them. My children will kill me if I don't get back," he shared.

