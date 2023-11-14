Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are two of the busiest people in the world. But the heart wants what it wants, and a source tells ET they're planning to spend more time together thanks to a two-month hiatus that'll allow Swift to come up and catch her breath.

A source tells ET that the Midnights songstress and Kansas City Chiefs star "had a great time together in Argentina and can't wait until they see each other again." The source says that "Taylor has a two-month break in her tour, taking December and January off, and the couple is planning to spend more time together" during that time.

"Taylor and Travis are on the same page and have a lot in common," the source adds. "Both are extremely close to their families and share morals and views on a lot of things."

The "Karma" singer just wrapped her Eras Tour stop in Argentina. She's currently in the States -- enjoying a girls' night in New York City with her friend and Eras Tour opener, Gracie Abrams -- and will resume her tour on Friday night at Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She'll wrap her Brazil pitstop two days after Thanksgiving Day in São Paulo. After that, she enjoys a two-month break in December and January before heading to Tokyo to resume her tour.

As for Kelce, he was spotted Sunday hopping on a private plane and departing from Buenos Aires after he and Swift were seen smooching following Saturday night's concert. He had quite the bye-week in Buenos Aires, where he enjoyed a dinner date with Swift before he blushed in front of thousands at Estadio Monumental after Swift changed her "Karma" lyrics to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

Kelce is currently back at practice as the Chiefs prepare for Monday Night Football in a highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII rematch against his brother Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles. After that game, the Chiefs tight end has four consecutive Sunday games before another Monday Night Football game on Christmas Day at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Travis and Taylor are having the best time together. They're very into each other and it is clear to everyone around them. They are both excited and giddy that they can't even hide it, and don't want to," a source recently told ET. "Travis loved the shoutout Taylor gave him at her show and it has been so nice for Taylor to have him there with her. Their family and friends are very happy for them and think they are great together."

