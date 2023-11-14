Taylor Swift Enjoys Girls Night With Eras Tour Opener Gracie Abrams

Taylor Swift marked her arrival back in the United States with a girls night out alongside her friend and Eras Tour opener, Gracie Abrams.

The 33-year-old "Anti-Hero" singer returned from Argentina after kicking off the South American leg of her tour over the weekend, and was spotted on Monday evening with Abrams at Freemans in New York City. Swift looked chic in a short white dress, embracing the cooler fall temperatures with a navy blue coat, sheer tights, and brown leather loafers with a block heel. She carried a forest green bag with a gold chain over her shoulder and wore her hair down.

Abrams kept things neutral and relaxed in an oversized tan jacket with black trousers, a quilted black shoulder bag and shiny black loafers with gold accents.

The 24-year-old "I Know It Won't Work" singer -- and daughter of filmmaker J.J. Abrams -- previously opened for Swift on several of her North American Eras tour dates, and will return to open for her again in late 2024.

Both women have reason to celebrate this week on the heels of this year's GRAMMY nominations. Swift scored six nominations for her Midnights album, making history in the process, while Abrams is up for the coveted Best New Artist trophy. (Another of Swift's friends and collaborators, Ice Spice, is also nominated in the same category.)

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams are seen on November 13, 2023 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

Swift's romantic life continues to make headlines as the singer referenced her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, during her Saturday performance. The pop star slyly adjusted the words to her hit "Karma," changing the lyrics to "karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me." The switch-up prompted a major reaction from the crowd and from Kelce, who was in the VIP tent next to Swift's father, Scott Kingsley Swift.

The football star immediately covered his face in disbelief and excitement as Scott -- who was sporting a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard -- tapped his shoulder as if to say, "Did you hear that?!"

Just after wrapping the concert, the "Shake It Off" songstress walked off stage and waived to fans before sprinting toward Kelce, kissing him and jumping into his arms.

For his part, the football star responded by twirling Swift around and carrying her off and out of view of fans.

After the whirlwind weekend, a source told ET that the new couple is over the moon about their newfound love.

"They’re very into each other and it is clear to everyone around them. They are both excited and giddy that they can’t even hide it, and don’t want to," the source told ET.

"Travis loved the shoutout Taylor gave him at her show and it has been so nice for Taylor to have him there with her," the source added. "Their family and friends are very happy for them and think they are great together."

Next stop on the Eras Tour: Swift heads to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil for a three-night run from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, and then she'll be wrapping up the South American leg of the tour -- and her 2023 tour dates -- with three shows in São Paulo from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26. Sabrina Carpenter is scheduled to continue opening for her upcoming Eras shows, until Paramore takes over for the European leg in March of 2024.

