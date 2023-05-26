On May 26, at the stroke of midnight, Taylor Swift released her "Karma" remix featuring Ice Spice.

The updated version of her Midnights hit sounds familiar to fans, with the addition of the 23-year-old rapper's verse that addresses how karma is about to "pop up unannounced."

"And she never leavin' you alone," the artist continues. "Watch her put ya opps on a throne/Got you wavin' pretty white flags, feenin' for that cash/Thinkin' it'll save ya, now you switchin' up your behavior/It's OK, baby, you ain't gotta worry, karma never gets lazy."

Although many fans speculated the singer reached out to the rapper to join her on the new song, Swift told Spotify it was actually the other way around.

"Collaborating with Ice Spice on 'Karma' was one of the most natural things," Swift said in an audio snippet, shared by Spotify. "She reached out through her team, just kind of saying, 'Hey, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor’s since she was a little kid, would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about.'"

Thanks for meeting us ✨ @taylorswift13's Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition) featuring @icespicee_ and more Lana is out now. https://t.co/Dl1tLiH66lpic.twitter.com/fz4UIOM8XL — Spotify (@Spotify) May 26, 2023

Turns out, Swift was a big fan of Ice Spice. "I had been listening to her nonstop, like getting ready for my [Eras] tour, I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly," revealed the "Anti-Hero" singer. "So I immediately got her number and said, 'Hey, would you wanna do your version of 'Karma'? Do you relate to this?' So she jumped in headfirst."

The remix was released shortly after Swift teased the collaboration with an Instagram post, "Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that 'Karma' Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at store.taylorswift.com!"

"thxx @taylorswift for being the coolest person on earth," the "No Clarity" star posted to Instagram on May 24, adding, "ilu." The rapper also shard a photo with Swift to her Instagram Story, with the "Karma" remix playing.

Instagram/@IceSpice

Swift also had news for fans attending her Eras Tour stop in New Jersey.

"For those of you going to the East Rutherford shows—we will have a new special edition CD available ONLY on site starting at 12:30pm ET on Friday!" she added. "This CD will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called 'You're Losing Me'!"

