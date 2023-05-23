Joe Alwyn is enjoying the single life!

The British actor made his first public appearance since his split from Taylor Swift at a dinner for French fashion house, Celine, while at the Cannes Film Festival.

Celine shared a shot of Alwyn on their Instagram Stories. Dressed in the designer, Alwyn looked like the picture of cool in a black suit jacket and pants, which he paired with a blush-colored satin shirt. The 32-year-old paired the look with a pair of black sunglasses and black dress boots.

The dinner, held at Cannes hot spot, Eden-Roc, was a star-studded affair, with a guest list that included Kaia Gerber, BLACKPINK singer, Lisa Manobal, Future and more.

Instagram/celine

Alwyn was also photographed posing on a balcony in the same outfit ahead of the dinner Tuesday night.

Joe Alwyn in Cannes. pic.twitter.com/38mCGrLu8x — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 24, 2023

Alwyn and Swift were together for six years before calling it quits in March. ET was first to confirm the news, with a source telling ET that the split was amicable and "it was not dramatic." ET also learned that "the relationship had just run its course.

"Taylor and Joe are in totally different places in their lives right now," a source recently told ET. "It was more of Taylor's decision to break up, but both of them realized that they weren't completely right for one another. They had been together for such a long time and were spending so much time together, but their personalities were just too different. Joe is more introverted, shy and quiet."

"She's very focused on touring and her career right now," the source added. "Taylor has nothing but respect for Joe and really loved and enjoyed all the time and memories she shared with him. They had a deep connection and she really appreciated that. She hopes they can be friendly in the future."

Swift has since moved on with The 1975's frontman, Matty Healy, and is "enjoying her time" with the musician.

"Taylor and Matty have known each other and have history," a source explained to ET, "so there's a comfortability factor there, but also feelings of excitement."

Another source told ET, "Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past."

Despite several sightings both at Swift's Eras Tour and outside of it, neither Swift nor Healy have publicly spoken out about the status of their relationship.

