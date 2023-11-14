Taylor Lautner Reacts to Being Named Taylor Swift's Best Ex-Boyfriend

Taylor Lautner is in with the Swifties. The 31-year-old actor, who is said to have been the subject of Taylor Swift's Speak Now apology song "Back to December," has nothing but glowing remarks for his ex -- and a humble appreciation for the support of her fans.

When asked by People how he feels about being dubbed Swift's "best ex," Lautner said it sounded "like a nice compliment."

The Twilight alum met Swift on the set of the 2010 rom-com Valentine's Day, in which they played high school sweethearts. The young stars went on to date briefly in real life before eventually moving on.

Over the weekend, Lautner celebrated one year of marriage with his wife, also named Taylor Lautner. The actor called his bride a "diehard Swiftie" and said that the couple views Swift not as an ex-girlfriend, but as "our friend."

"She let me know that I'm the only ex without a [diss] track now," he added. "So that sounds like a nice thing. I'll take it and run. No complaints here."

Earlier this year, Lautner starred alongside Joey King and Presley Cash in Swift's "I Can See You" music video. After debuting the video to a packed crowd at Swift's Eras Tour stop in Kansas City -- and later to the world on YouTube -- Lautner, King and Cash joined Swift onstage. Lautner took the opportunity to offer glowing remarks in Swift's honor.

"Taylor, I respect you so much," he said onstage. "Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer, but for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I am honored to know you."

Afterward, Swift posted a photo spoofing the famous Spider-Man pointing meme with Mr. and Mrs. Lautner. The Taylors each took to Instagram and shared the hilarious image, with Swift still dressed in concert attire and Lautner dressed entirely in black, while his wife looked comfy in a black long-sleeve shirt, beige sweats and white sneakers.

"Everything that @taylorlautner said last night on stage is so true," the actor's wife wrote in her caption. "@taylorswift you are not only one of the most talented people to ever walk this earth (truly don’t think there is anything you can’t do) but you are also one of THE kindest people. You welcomed my husband and I into your camp with open arms and the warmest heart. The way you are so down to earth and authentically yourself after all these years of being in the spotlight is inspiring. Your passion for your work and genuine love for your fans is something so incredible. I am honored to call you a friend."

Lautner also was in the audience for Swift's Aug. 8 performance in Los Angeles, where he was spotted handing out friendship bracelets to fans that read "Uncle Tay."

In his interview with People at The Lemons Foundation 1st Charity Gala in West Hollywood on Sunday, Lautner opened up about the experience of speaking in front of the packed house during Swift's Kansas City Eras show.

"I've been in front of a lot of people before, but I've never been in front of 75,000 Swifties before," he said. "And it's a different level of passion. So that was just pretty surreal."

And though he's been met with his fair share of fandemonium as one-third of Twilight's polarizing love triangle, he said the Swiftie experience is on another level.

"Twilight fans are definitely insanely passionate themselves. So I had experienced a taste of that, [but] never 75,000 of them at once," he admitted. "And obviously what Taylor's doing right now in her career is just unheard of. So similar, but this was definitely up there. It's a very, very cool experience."

After a brief hiatus, Swift is back on the road and kicked off the South American leg of her Eras Tour in Argentina over the weekend. Next, she'll head to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil for a three-night run from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, and then she'll perform three shows in São Paulo from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26.

A source tells ET that the Midnights songstress and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce "had a great time together in Argentina and can't wait until they see each other again." The source says that "Taylor has a two-month break in her tour, taking December and January off, and the couple is planning to spend more time together" during that time.

"Taylor and Travis are on the same page and have a lot in common," the source adds. "Both are extremely close to their families and share morals and views on a lot of things."

