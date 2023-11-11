Taylor Lautner's feeling grateful on his first wedding anniversary.

The Twilight star took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a photo of him and his wife, Taylor, walking down the aisle after saying "I do." In that photo, the 31-year-old actor's smiling and looking dapper in a classic tuxedo, while his wife's holding her bouquet in excitement. Meanwhile, guests shower the lovely couple with white rose petals as they head out.

"365 days of having the honor to call you my wife," he captioned the post. "Each day I somehow become a little more grateful. Thank you for putting up with me, I know it ain’t always easy ;) Love you so much! Let’s crush year 2!👊🏽."

Not to be outdone, the 26-year-old wife celebrated the milestone with a video montage of the couple on their wedding day.

"My bestest friend, happy 1 year wedding anniversary!" she captioned the post. "Being your wife is my absolute favorite thing. I never thought I’d find a love like yours🤍✨"

While being his wife is her "absolute favorite thing," she also recently revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show the hardest part about having the same name as her husband.

"The mail," she responded after Clarkson asked the couple if it ever gets confusing with emails or questions.

"This holiday season is going to be tough," the hubbie replied. "There's going to be some gifts ruined for sure."

And then there's flying and dealing with TSA workers.

"They're like, 'We need Taylor' and we're like, 'Which one?'" she said, sharing that their names often trip up TSA workers.

"That's us both," the actor added. "They're like, 'No, Taylor Lautner,' and it's like, 'Also, both of us.'"

