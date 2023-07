Taylor Lautner is setting the record straight. The 31-year-old Twilight star has been acting for more than two decades, but has never clarified the proper pronunciation of his last name ...until now.

During a recent interview on The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby, Lautner revealed that he's been allowing fans and interviewers to mispronounce his name for years.

"My sister likes to give me a lot of crap for this. It is my fault that nobody knows how it's actually pronounced because I never corrected anybody for decades," he admitted. "It is technically 'Lowt-ner.' But I just never in interviews or anything stopped someone and said, 'It's not 'Lawt-ner,' it's 'Lowt-ner.'"

Lautner hasn't been bothered by the mistake, saying, "I just go with whatever. I don't care."

He noted that he first rose to fame in 2005 at the age of 11, and that as a kid he wasn't prepared to correct interviewers.

"When I was 11 with Sharkboy and Lava Girl, I wasn't going to tell people they were pronouncing my name wrong," he shared.

