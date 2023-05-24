Taylor Lautner Responds to Comments That He's Not 'Aging Well'

Taylor Lautner wants people to practice a little more kindness. On Tuesday, the Twilight actor took to Instagram to share a video message, after he recently saw negative comments left by some users on his Instagram.

"Spread love. #mentalhealthawarenessmonth," Lautner wrote next to the video.

In the clip, the 31-year-old explains that he stumbled across a clip from a run of press he was doing alongside his wife, Taylor Dome. While watching, he noticed the unfriendly comments and shared that they took him back to a negative space.

"I was going through the comments and it brought up old feeling and memories, why I don't look through comments," he said to the camera. "But I'm in a different place now. I just felt compelled to share this with you."

Lautner went on to post a few screengrabs of the comments, which included "broo where is his hairline running off to? looks like Rattitoulie putting the years on him."

"oooohg, not aging well," another user wrote.

"he did not age well goodness," another added.

"wait he looks so old wtf happened," another user said.

"dude did not age well," another read.

The Run the Tide actor went on to explain the effects the comments have on him today.

"So those comments are all from one single post which is crazy but that's the world we live in and there's only so much we can do to change it," he said while appearing back on camera. "I think what I really wanted to say is, if this was 10 years ago, five years ago, maybe even two, three years ago, that really would have got under my skin. And it would have caused me to want to just go in a hole and not go outside. Definitely don't do press and interviews and put myself in the position where I have to see that kind of stuff. But at a certain point, it was not even go out. Not go to a grocery store, not go where if I was seen I could take a picture and it could end up on the internet and I would have to see that stuff."

Lautner added that that period of his life was really "unhealthy" and that he allowed himself to be in that position at the time, because he didn't have the right values.

"I was in that position and the reason it affected me as much as it did was because my value was in the wrong thing," he shared. "You find value where you put it and if you put your value in what other people think of you, that's how you're gonna feel. But if you put your value in you knowing who you are, what's important to you, what you love, that kinda stuff won't get to you."

He continued, "I am just so thankful that I am in a place that I am today, where I can see that and I'm not gonna lie, I'm not gonna say that it doesn't bug me, I wouldn't be on here posting this video if it didn't bother me at all. But it doesn't make me question who I am. And it doesn't take anything away from me."

The Abduction star ended his message with a simple task for his followers and haters.

"So. I think my biggest point is just think about and remember where you put your value in life and also ... just be nice," he said. "It's not that difficult, let's be nice to each other, let's spread love and positivity, it's that simple."

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Lautner Explains Why He's No Longer Resentful of 'Twilight'

Taylor Lautner Jokes About Ex Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' Re-Release

Taylor Lautner Talks 2009 VMAs Scandal With Ex Taylor Swift and Kanye

Inside Taylor Lautner's Reaction to Ex Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' Re-Release This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery