Taylor Lautner is explaining his changing perspective on Twilight stardom, speaking up about how his feelings about the film's popularity have shifted since their initial release.

Lautner starred as Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga, a werewolf who competed with vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) for protagonist Bella Swan's (Kristen Stewart) love over the course of five films. Upon the first installment's release in 2008, the series became a worldwide phenomenon which, per Forbes, ultimately grossed over $3 billion.

"Now, only fond memories," Lautner says of his feelings about the franchise during an appearance on The Happy Hour on TODAY Show Radio. "But I do think that I also needed the space."

Lautner explains he needed time to process the level of fame and attention the films incited -- he was just 16 at the release of the first installment. "I was always incredibly thankful, and feel super blessed for what it brought me, but maybe there was a little bit of, like, resentment deep in there going like, 'I wish I could have just experienced this part of normalcy,'" Lautner says. "Now, I wouldn't change it. But I think it needed the growth to get to that place."

Lautner also clarifies his recent comments about his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift's, upcoming re-recording of her album, Speak Now.

Lautner dated Swift for several months in 2009 and he is the subject of the breakup track "Back to December" off Speak Now. "I think it's a great album. Yeah, I feel safe," he told Today.com this week. "Praying for John."

Swift dated John Mayer in 2009, when he was 32 and she was 19. Her Speak Now track, "Dear John," offered fans a glimpse into their tumultuous relationship. One of the lyrics reads, "Don't you think 19 is too young / To be played by your dark twisted games, when I loved you so?"

"I don't know if it was the wisest thing to say," Lautner says of his comments. "I was definitely joking."

He adds that his wife, Tay Dome, who was present for the interview, "knew immediately" that the comments would take off.

"She's like, 'That's gonna really trigger the Swifties.' Or, I mean, they're supportive of it because, I mean, I don't know. I personally think John is a very talented musician, but I am aware of a couple songs that were on that album," he says.

