Twilight actor Taylor Lautner is revealing the hardest -- and most hilarious -- part about having the exact same name as his wife.

Sitting down with Kelly Clarkson on the "Since You've Been Gone" singer's eponymous show, Lautner, 31, and his wife -- also Taylor Lautner -- walked Clarkson through the biggest struggles of sharing a first and last name.

"Does it ever get confusing with emails or questions?" Clarkson, 41, asked the pair.

"The mail," Taylor, 26, said.

"This holiday season is going to be tough," her husband replied. "There's going to be some gifts ruined for sure."

The couple also said another major struggle for them when it comes to their name situation happens when they're preparing to fly and heading through security.

"They're like, 'We need Taylor' and we're like, 'Which one?'" Taylor said, sharing that their names often trip up TSA workers.

"That's us both," Lautner added. "They're like, 'No, Taylor Lautner,' and it's like, 'Also, both of us.'"

Clarkson was taken aback by the confusion and said it's "incredible" they found each other as she personally doesn't have anyone in her own circle with the name "Taylor."

"Well, now you've got two," Lautner replied.

The Lautners tied the knot in 2022 after dating for four years. The couple told Clarkson that they are currently preparing for their one-year anniversary, which they are choosing to mark with a charity gala for their nonprofit, The Lemons Foundation.

The charity is devoted to "building a community whose goal is to encourage and advocate for those struggling with their mental health as well as providing accessible resources," according to its website.

