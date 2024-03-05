It's a night of hometown revelry for Jason and Travis Kelce! On Tuesday, the NFL star brothers were honored by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the team's game against the Boston Celtics.

The Kelce brothers -- who both grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio -- came out to booming cheers from the crowd at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, where it was Kelce Brothers Bobblehead Night!

Those in attendance received a custom-designed bobblehead featuring both the Kelce brothers in Cavs gear -- an adorable statuette that the pair really appreciated.

"In person, I look way better than I was expecting," Jason marveled of his bobblehead figure in a video posted to Instagram by the Cavaliers.

Travis, meanwhile, pointed to his figure, which was depicted spitting a basketball on his finger. "I wish I could do that. I can't do that, so thank you for making me look good," Travis said with a laugh.

Before the game began, the brothers were honored on the court -- where Jason was presented with a framed jersey featuring his number, 62, as well as a Cleveland Heights High School shirt in recognition of his ties to the city and being a hometown hero.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

One of the biggest honors and surprises came courtesy of the Cavaliers' mascot, Moondog, who presented the brothers with two cups of ice cold beer during the game.

The pair gleefully accepted the drinks and proceeded to silently challenge one other to see who could drink theirs the fastest -- a contest Jason handily won.

The fun night of celebration came a day after Jason announced his retirement from the NFL in a press conference on Monday. On hand for a show of support was Travis, as well as their parents -- Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce -- and Jason's beloved wife, Kylie Kelce.

The six-time All Pro honoree, Super Bowl champion, seven-time Pro Bowl selection, and future Hall of Famer was brought to tears multiple times while talking about his career and his relationship with his brother during his speech.

"It was really my brother and I our whole lives," Jason recalled. "We did almost everything together -- competed, fought, laughed, cried, and learned from each other. We invented games, imagined ourselves as star players of that time. ... We won countless Super Bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house."

He added, "There is no chance I'd be here without the bond Travis and I share. It made me stronger, tougher, smarter. It taught me the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience and understanding. It's only too poetic I found my career being fulfilled in the City of Brotherly Love. I knew that relationship all too well."

