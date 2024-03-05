Jason Kelce is really making the most of his newly acquired free time after officially retiring from the NFL.

In a moment that feels like it was inspired by both the WWE and Johnny Knoxville's antics on Jackass, Jason played stuntman while promoting a new episode of his podcast, New Heights, with brother Travis Kelce.

In a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, fans got a chance to see Jason -- who announced his retirement on Monday -- take a leap off a fire truck onto a flaming table.

The 36-year-old former Philadelphia Eagles center -- and father of three -- was head-to-toe in protective gear for the flaming stunt and had firefighters on stand-by in case of mishaps.

Jason spoke directly to the camera to promote the show, yelling, "I'm Jason Kelce, welcome to New Heights!" before leaping onto the folding table and effectively collapsing it under his weight.

The video didn't leave fans on a cliffhanger, thankfully. It appears Jason successfully managed to walk away unharmed and only a little bit on fire.

However, as many fans pointed out in the comments, the real excitement will come from seeing the reaction from Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, regarding the dangerous (albeit responsibly orchestrated) stunt.

And what was Travis doing during all this? The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and three-time Super Bowl champ laughed uproariously at the whole situation.

The table jumping stunt comes after Jason and Travis stepped out to visit the Brookline Volunteer Fire Company in Havertown, Pennsylvania, to help raise awareness about a rare kind of cancer and raise money for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's rare cancer fundraising program.

Jess Viola recently told ET that the NFL stars visited the fire station -- of which her husband and father-in-law are both members -- in the wake of her brother-in-law, Brendan McDermott's, death. Brendan died on May 21, 2023, almost five years after he was diagnosed with stage IV colorectal cancer.

"Jason and Travis were both so nice, normal, and hilarious," Jess told ET of the brothers' visit. "You can tell they are the kind of people who never forgot where they came from and are super down to earth."

The brothers' visit was a welcome one for Brendan's widow, as it helped to spread the word about the importance of early detection of colorectal cancer.

"My sister is so happy that Brendan’s story is being shared," Jess said. "He was really passionate about getting the word out there about early detection of colorectal cancer, so we're doing everything in our power to keep his memory alive and raise money so MSK can find a cure and other families don't have to go through this."

Meanwhile, the six-time All Pro honoree, Super Bowl champion, seven-time Pro Bowl selection, and future Hall of Famer -- announced his retirement from the NFL in a press conference on Monday.

On hand for a show of support was Travis, as well as their parents -- Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce -- and his beloved wife.

During his emotional speech, Jason was brought to tears multiple times while talking about his career and his relationship with his brother.

"It was really my brother and I our whole lives," Jason recalled. "We did almost everything together -- competed, fought, laughed, cried, and learned from each other. We invented games, imagined ourselves as star players of that time. ... We won countless Super Bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house."

He added, "There is no chance I'd be here without the bond Travis and I share. It made me stronger, tougher, smarter. It taught me the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience and understanding. It's only too poetic I found my career being fulfilled in the City of Brotherly Love. I knew that relationship all too well."

He also spoke about meeting his wife, with whom he shares three daughters -- Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 1. He credited her with bringing out "the best" in him, sharing, "I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side. Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life."

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Travis recently told reporters that he has no plans to end his own football career anytime soon.

"I have no reason to stop playing football," he said in a press conference. "I love it, we still have success, come in with the right mindset. I just love the challenge that it gives me every single day to try and be my best. Like I said, I have no desire to stop anytime soon."

The new episode of New Heights is set to drop on Wednesday.

